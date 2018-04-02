The Political Crime Of Belgium In Rwanda (The Story Behind The Rwanda Genocide)

When one looks at a bird in a cage, flying, hopping and whistling, you may think the bird is very happy indeed. You will only know how happy the bird is when you open the cage. With tremendous force, the bird flies away without looking back. That's the real taste of freedom.

It’s the same taste of freedom in a democratic society that enhances me to write the truth, without fear, looking back or thinking of any consequences. Sometimes the fear in people's eyes their captors depend on to harm or kill them. In this wicked world, if you want to live long put the fear behind you and always be prepared to defend yourself.

Many times society calls someone who isn’t contributing anything positive for the benefit of the society a lazy or useless person, yet your efforts and hard work, would not always give you friends or lovers, but an empire of deceitful enemies and people who wish you will never make it in life. The more one makes someone life miserable, the more the victim learns and creates a better future for himself.

African leaders in some ways have betrayed Africans like the whites. When a white man comes to Africa, he knows the reason he came, reasons that are never known. A lot of dangerous vaccines have been inoculated to cause sicknesses and to generate diseases in the continent, without the knowledge of our leaders, because they are only interested in the money and corned beef the white used as bait. Africa is like a dumping ground for all unwanted stuff from Advanced Countries.

It isn’t an exaggeration to say that almost all Africa’s woes, wars, and diseases were caused by the West and America at the same time, even though many still believe Africa blames the West and America blindly.

In one of my books, ‘Little Boygium-Wonderful Experience’ I wrote about the crime of Europeans in Africa until I read about the same atrocities caused by the Europeans in Ryszard Kapunciski’s ‘The Shadow of The Sun.’

The Polish author reveals in his book, the most shocking atrocities committed by Europeans against Africans, including the role of the Belgians in the Rwanda’s Genocide and Africa’s underdevelopment.

Being a white writer, who has been able to give such accounts in his book, makes ‘The Shadow Of The Sun’ a worthy book to read. Advanced Countries supported bad regimes and promoted insecurity, violence, wars and ethnic conflicts throughout Africa.

The Rwanda Genocide Unfolds

The Germans weren't interested in Rwanda after the first German traveller Count G.A. von Gotzen entered the country in 1894. Then the Belgians took over. The country was ruled by a monarch surrounded by a group of aristocrats and a throng of noblemen. Together they constituted the ruling caste: the Tutsis.

The Tutsis never killed their cows. They nourished themselves with the milk and the blood. The cow was the measure of everything, wealth, prestige, enraged, inflamed Hutus armed with machetes, hoes, and spears, moved against their masters-rulers, the Tutsis.

The Belgian government has the authority to negotiate with the two hostile tribes and stop any forthcoming slaughter because the Hutus who were mainly farmers feel threatened the Tutsis are taking over their lands with their cattle.

Instead, the Belgian government did an unthinkable thing by siding with one tribe, leaving the other tribe unwanted.

A great massacre began, such as Africa had never seen before. The peasants set fire to households, slit their throats, and crushed their skulls, Rwanda flowed with blood and engulfed in flames. At that time, the country had a population 2.6 million, including 300.000 Tutsis.

Bill Clinton was also in office when the genocide started yet his administration did nothing to prevent or stop the bloodshed.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of Tutsis were murdered and many fled to neighboring states, to the Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, and Burundi. The monarchy and feudalism ceased to exist and the Hutu caste lost its dominant position.

