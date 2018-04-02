Christians Urged, “Move Your Prayers To A Different Level”

A Ghanaian lady Prophetess based in Toronto-Canada, has urged Christians to take their prayers to a different level with praises and worship every morning, noon, day and night instead of constantly praying for their wants from God.

The lady prophetess, Mrs. Vida Owusu Mabuah, observed that when people make it their habit of praising and worshiping the lord all the time, it moves God in his heaven places to deliver the wants of his worshipers which he knows forehand.

Mrs. Vida Owusu Mabuah, who doubles as a praises and worship songstress, gave the word of encouragement when she granted this reporter an exclusive interview at Christ Redeemer Church on Easter Sunday April 1, 2018.

She said, it is time fellow Christians change their prayer exercise from “God give me money, God give me house, God give me car, God I want to travel” to total submission to God in praises and worship which makes God great and deliver on his promises assured to his worshipers that “he will grant our needs according his riches in glory.”

According to the lady prophetess, God has already assured his followers that, “no weapon formed against them shall prosper and any tongue that rise against them shall be condemned” so it is time for people to move God to deliver on those promises and that can only be done through praises and worship.

Come May 20, 2018, at Christ Redeemer Church in Toronto-Canada, Prophetess Vida Owusu Mabuah, will be giving fellow Christians the weapon that will enable them move their prayers to different height and that is launching her new C.D. of praises and worship songs and therefore invites all and sundry to attend.

Invited guest artist will be Nana Obiri Yeboah the popular blogger of Abrabom Nkomo, Yeeye Yenho Aduro, Prophetess Queen Comfort to give support to the programme.