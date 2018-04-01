NPP Elections: Chairman Wontumi To Go Unopposed

citinewsroom.com has learnt that incumbent Chairman of the Ashanti Regional branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi, will go unopposed in the party's upcoming regional elections.

This is because his main contender, Asare Bediako, has stepped down, sources have told citinewsroom.com

Asare Bediako, prior to joining the race, was the Asokwa Constituency Chairman of the NPP, who vowed to unseat Wontumi.

It is currently unclear what informed Mr. Bediako’s decision to opt out. Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako is known for his no-nonsense approach which some believe played a pivotal role in the party’s victory in the 2016 elections.

Others are however of the view that he is hot-headed, and that his approach paints a negative picture of the party. Some also say he’s a hardworking party member who understands grassroots politics, and also supports the party financially as an influential businessman.

Asare Bediako

NPP Regional executives' election slated for April 21 to 24

The party is currently preparing to organize elections in all it’s regional branches from 21st to 24th April 2018.

This comes after similar elections took place for polling station and constituency executives .

Troubles at polling station and constituency executives’ elections

The election of polling station and constituency executives could not take place in some area due to some unresolved issues .

John Boadu , the party’s acting General Secretary at a press conference held in March 2018, said they have been able to make strides in resolving such issues, adding that about 14 constituencies were unable to elect their executives.

“…as we speak, some 94% of the constituencies in the country have been able to successfully conduct this exercise and elected constituency executives. We are left with 14 constituencies out of the 275. It is however gratifying to say that the party has made significant strides at resolving the issues in the remaining 5%.”

“By way of regional breakdown, there are 4 of such constituencies in the Greater Accra region comprising Ablekuma North, Ablekuma South, Adenta and Okakoi South. Aside Okakoi South which is still outstanding, we have been able to resolve the issues in the 3 constituencies and same have been taken out of court. In the northern region, we have six outstanding constituencies comprising Bimbilla, Daboya, Karaga, Nalerigu, Nyonyo and Tatale. Aside Bimbilla and Daboya where there are security issues, the other 4 are being resolved.”

In the Western Region, the acting General Secretary said the party has been able to resolve issues in the four troubled constituencies which included “Shama, Kwesimintsim and Sekondi, with the exception of Elembelle.”

He added that “the party has ordered for fresh polling station elections in the three constituencies which have started in earnest.”