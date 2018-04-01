Brong Ahafo Police In Wild Hunt For Eric Opoku’s Attackers

The Police in Kukoum in the Brong Ahafo Region are on a manhunt for some thugs who allegedly attacked the private residence of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku, on Sunday and vandalized vehicles on the compound.

The unknown assailants are also reported to have inflicted deep cutlass wounds on three other persons believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress.

The Police say it is unclear what triggered the attack.

In a Citi News interview, the Kukoum District Police Commander, DSP Robert Akwasi Boakye said his outfit has picked up leads that will aid in the arrest of the suspects.

He said when they received the distress call, the attackers had long escaped so “we combed the town, we couldn't get them so we are still investigating in order to track them down.”

DSP Boakye said because the incident happened at night, the victims were able to identify a few of the attackers “so they mentioned their names to us.”

DSP Boakye had earlier told Citi News that the wounded persons are receiving treatment at the hospital.

“It is true that a case of such nature had occurred. Some hooligans attacked the MP for the constituency, Eric Opoku. They attacked his house and caused damage to his Land Cruiser vehicle and two other vehicles which were packed in his residence. They also caused damage to the main Iron Gate to his house and some sliding windows and doors.”

“They didn't stop there, they went ahead to attack others who are also deemed to be NDC sympathizers, caused harm to some of them, and also caused damage to their properties and stole some of the properties,” he added.

DSP Boakye also said about three of the NDC sympathizers were really hurt after sustaining cutlass wounds on their heads and other parts of their bodies.

This is not the first time Eric Opoku's private residence has been attacked.

In December 2017, a similar incident happened.