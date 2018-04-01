Anyidoho’s ‘Police, BNI Working Again Statement’ Testament Of Akufo-Addo’s Exemplary Leadership – Kamal-Deen

The National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kamal-Deen Abdulai has stated that Koku Anyidoho, the national deputy scribe of the opposition NDC’s own testimony that the security agencies under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is more professional and respectful than in previous years is an indication of the exemplary leadership the president has brought the nation which is trickling down to all institutions and how the president and the NPP has respect for even political opponents.

This is the second time during the Akufo-Addo’s regime that the NDC loud mouth has praised the government and the NPP for changing the face of politics in this country from the usual acrimonious style witnessed in recent past to welcoming and accommodating politics.

Koku Anyidoho after attending the NPP’s 25th National Delegates Conference at Cape Coast stated that “to be honest, I was really impressed with the reception the NPP accorded us [NDC team]. In fact, for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, himself to ask me whether I and my delegation are okay alone is enough. They did very well. John Boadu, Sammy Awuku, Adomako Baafi, Hopeson Adorye and the deputy Interior Minister himself, Henry Quartey, were all very nice to us.

The deputy Interior Minister was personally in-charge of my personal security and then made sure that everything was okay to the extent that he gave us a Police dispatch rider to accompany us from the Congress grounds out of the traffic onto the main Cape-Coast-Accra highways before returning.

“Then when I got to Winneba, to my surprise, I saw Hon. Henry Quartey again who told me he wanted to check up on me whether everything is okay with me. I found that very touching,”

Koku Anyidoho who after having confessed to this nice treatment meted to him by the president ungratefully incited a coup on radio to torpedo the Akudo-Addo government.

Speaking on Accra based Happy Fm, Koku Anyidoho said “There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhoea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat.”

He was subsequently arrested and detained by the CID where he spent two nights in the custody of the BNI.

Speaking to the media after his release, Koku Anyidoho was once again full of praise for the NPP government for ‘handling him well.’

According to him, during his confinement at the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), he was not manhandled nor tortured despite allegedly threatening coup but was instead treated professionally.

“Yes, it is not the best to be in solitary confinement but then I now had the opportunity to understand the workings of our state institutions and it allowed me as a politician to begin to accept and respect the police, [and] BNI bigger than ever before. Not that I ever disrespected them but now they have my greater respect.” He said.

““I respect the way they operated, I was not handcuffed, I was not maltreated. Never did the CID or BNI maltreat me. It’s an experience. I will forever respect the police, CID, BNI to the extent that even medical care in the BNI, they will grant you the best of medicare. In my case I was not tortured, they gave me a doctor, they allowed me to have medicare,” he recounted in a radio interview.

Koku Anyidoho’s experience is in sharp contrast with what some NPP Big wigs went through in the hands of the security agencies during the 8years rule of the Mills – Mahama administration.

Kamal-Deen Abdulai, the aspiring National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party who was commenting on the incidence for the first time after leading a group of NPP Members in a health walk at Kintampo in the Brong – Ahafo region stated that Koku Anyidoho’s continuous admission of been treated well by this current administration is a testament of exemplary leadership Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo has brought to the country.

He stated that hitherto we had a government that was so vindictive and acrimonious to the extent that they chanced on every available opportunity to treat their opponent badly but “today we have a president who says all Ghanaians regardless of political class, political and religious orientation, creed etc should be treated equally and fairly. This is the president we all need.”

He used the occasion to plead with all politicians to emulate the president and know that politics is not war and is not meant to divide us but to bring us together.