Does Lawyer Adawudu Have Any Credible Sense of History?

He may very well be the instigator behind the murderous, lunatic and downright seditious outbursts of the Deputy General-Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). I am, of course, referring to Mr. Victor KojogaAdawudu, the lead attorney/lawyer for Mr. Koku Anyidoho, who stands accused of the treasonable incitement of hatred against President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo (See “Flagstaff House Renamed to Boost Akufo-Addo’s Ego – Victor Adawudu” Citifmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 4/1/18). If he had any credible sense of history, the Trokosi Nationalist Lawyer would have promptly realized that it was, indeed, then-President John Agyekum-Kufuor, the man who caused a new presidential palace to be built on the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary Commemoration in or about 2007, who fittingly gave the name Jubilee House to the Akan Royal Stool-shaped presidential palace and not President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo.

And so sarcastically asserting that the old Flagstaff House was renamed as Jubilee House, in order to boost Nana Akufo-Addo’s ego, merely because the name change was effected on the 74th birthday of the President, could not be more absurd, to speak much less of the downright preposterous. Actually, the adjective that I wanted to initially use was “idiotic.” Indeed, if any Ghanaian leader’s ego needed to be either “massaged” or “boosted” – let’s bear in mind that Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, the Trokosi Nationalist Pope, ruled this country for twenty protracted years – it would definitely not be that of the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice but, rather, that of former President John Agyekum-Kufuor who, truth be told, deliberately and vindictively railroaded Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008 to make way for then former Vice-President and later Candidate John Evans Atta-Mills, if Mr. Kufuor could not have a New Patriotic Party candidate of his choice. What is curious here is the fact that Nana Akufo-Addo seems to be hell-bent on ingratiating himself or being on the right side of the former President, the proverbial “Gentle Giant,” who does not appear to give a hoot over whether Nana Akufo-Addo wakes up tomorrow on top of his head or facing the proverbial ancestral wall. That is unabashedly my personal opinion, by the way. My profound apologies, all the same, to Uncle Kofi DiawuoAgyekum-Kufuor. I simply could not help myself on this one.

Indeed, it was President Agyekum-Kufuor who was abjectly disrespected when then-President Atta-Mills curtly and summarily revoked the name of Jubilee House and caused its signage to be removed, on grounds that the relevant statutory protocol had not been followed. In restoring the name of Jubilee House, as intended by the man who caused the construction of the same, Nana Akufo-Addo was actually honoring the former leader of his own party who had flagrantly and conspicuously dishonored him, when the very first National-Merit Honors Awards List was published by then-Chief-of-Staff, Mr. KwadwoMpiani. Mr. Adawudu obviously resurrected the Jubilee House naming impasse in order to get a rise out of Nana Akufo-Addo and, perhaps, even hope that the ruling New Patriotic Party could be returned to its old factional-warring ways so as to create a fertile electoral fighting chance for the Trokosi Nationalist-dominated National Democratic Congress come 2020. Fat chance, I say!

But, perhaps, what is even more significant to emphasize here is that in summarily reverting the name of Jubilee House back to Flagstaff House, on the cynical grounds that President Kufuor had not followed legitimate statutory protocol, then-President Atta-Mills had gapingly exhibited his abjectly vindictive attitude by imperiously presuming to be endowed with superior constitutional rights than his predecessor. This is clearly exemplified by the fact that President Mills had, in turn, unwisely failed to permanently institutionalized his name change by effecting the same via statutory protocol. It was this glaring failure or exhibition of gross and withering statutory incompetence, on the part of the late President Mills, which Nana Akufo-Addo used to have President Kufuor’s naming of the country’s presidential palace as Jubilee House literally etched in judicial and/or statutory stone. The masterful coup that Nana Akufo-Addo clinches here is that he has both morally and legally demonstrated beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt that he is unarguably the most astute of all the presidential legal lights of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

It is also quite obvious, contrary to what Mr. Adawudu, Mr. Koku Anyidoho’s lawyer, would have his audiences believe, President Akufo-Addo did not wisely secure the permanent restoration of the name of Jubilee House so as to vaingloriously savor any historical credit for the same. Rather, he effected such name change because it was the legally most appropriate thing to do. You see, until he publicly disclosed it recently, most Ghanaians were not even aware of the fact that former President Kufuor had actually caused the Indian Government-underwritten Jubilee House to be constructed from scratch. And that the old Flagstaff House, which had been the official residence of the nation’s first postcolonial leader, Mr. Kwame Nkrumah, was actually intact and occupied a separate portion of the same compound on which Jubilee House had been constructed at the admittedly lavish cost of $ 135 million (USD).

Anyway, as fate would have it, President Atta-Mills who had pooh-poohed the construction of Jubilee House as an obscenely lavish project that was only fit to be converted into a poultry house or chicken coop, had vacated this edifice to officially reoccupy the old Danish Slave Castle at Osu. Well, like a self-fulfilling prophecy, the former tax-law professor at the country’s flagship academy, the University of Ghana, Legon, would ignobly perish like a chattel slave under circumstances the full details of which Ghanaians have yet to be officially apprised of. This is the kind of the dogged pursuit of “Sovereignty” that the key operatives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress would have Ghanaian citizens cherish and be jealously prepared to die for any day from the present. Go figure!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs