Man Of God Reiterates Nation's Growth Lies In Unity

The Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, Bishop of the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), has entreated the citizenry to embrace peaceful-coexistence.

He indicated that unity of purpose devoid of sharp political, religious and ethnic differences was fundamental to realising the aspirations and vision of the nation.

'We cannot make any meaningful headway as a people if we hate and fight each other for the wrongs committed', he said.

Rt. Rev. Andam was delivering the sermon at the Adum Wesley Cathedral, Kumasi, at a special Easter service held to mark the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The occasion saw the church praying for the leadership of the nation, as well as the youth, women and children, aged, underprivileged and poor in the society.

Rt. Rev. Andam said the lack of self-control on the part of the people was the major determining factor for the ascendancy in vices in the country.

'Ghanaians need to change from their old bad habits and be transformed for the better', he said, adding that this was necessary if 'we are to uproot corrupt practices in the society'.

The Methodist Bishop said it was imperative that the people eschewed vindictiveness, arrogance and lukewarm attitude to work.

Stressing on the significance of the Christ's death and resurrection, he explained that, the symbolic occasion presented mankind with renewed hope.

'We are being reminded that God can do all things for us as a nation if we let go our own selfish interests and work harder to advance the cause of humanity in general', he noted.