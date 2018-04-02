Accra Branch Of Full Gospel Business Men Holds 2018 Greater Accra Convention In August

To grow its active membership and quadruple its chapters, the Greater Accra branch of has Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has launched 2018 Convention.

The Convention, which has a target of sharing the word of God with over 2,000 people is slated for 16th to 18th August 2018 and will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The three-day event as part of it activities would include; breakfast meeting, marketplace outreach, ladies, and youth programmes, training, and business cocktail.

Mr Joe Ghartey, Minster of Railway Development urged Christians to use their position to impact positively on the lives of the people who were spiritually weak and attract them to Christ.

Making reference to the Joseph of Arimathea, a prominent member of the Council, who went boldly to Pilate and asked for Jesus' body to bury in the Bible, the Minister of State tasked believers to use their influence to further the activities.

'Damn the consequences, stand up for what we believe, be prepared to go the extra mile and, use your position for a purpose as Joseph did,' Mr Ghartey said.

He said God had given every human being talents and they would render an account of what they did after their short stay adding 'we need to continually thank God and make use of our talents to the benefit of humanity'.

Dr Robert Bennett, President of Greater Accra Regional branch of FGBMFI noted that it was the target of the regional convention to convert a minimum of 1,000 people into the Christ fold.

He charged Christians to exhibit sterling and exemplary qualities wherever they found themselves and added that the undeserved kindness and grace to mankind should not be in vain nor be taken for granted and all followers of Jesus Christ should labour more to live a Godly life worthy of emulation.

Dr Bennett reiterated that God in his infinite mercy sent his only begotten son, Jesus Christ to sacrifice His life to repurchase mankind and wash away their sins.