New Development Chief For Mampong Community

The Chiefs and people of Anomabo-Mampong in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region have installed a 45-year-old Financial Consultant and a philanthropist, Mr Emmanuel Mensah, as Development Chief.

He was installed under the stool name Nana Kwame Buesiwa, due to his consistent commitment to the development of Mampong and its surrounding communities.

At a colourful durbar to swear in and outdoor the new development chief, Nana Ekow Afful III, the Chief of Mampong, praised the newly installed Development Chief for his immense contributions towards the development of the area.

He said Nana Buesiwa had been part of the Mampong community for many years and had shown the greatest desire to help ameliorate the sanitation, water, health and educational challenges facing the community.

Nana Afful III explained that because more development was needed to make life comfortable for the people of Manpong, it was expedient that an illustrious son was installed development chief to join the traditional council to initiate more developments.

He called on the Mfantsiman Municipal Assembly to support the Mampong community and explained that for several years, development had eluded the town thus reducing the standard of living of the people.

'Subsequently, new strategies had been adopted to get basic necessities as a community.'

He also appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive to endeavour to build teachers quarters in order to encourage teachers to stay in the community to help address the falling standard of education.

For his part, Nana Buesiwa thanked the people of Mampong for the honour done him, and pledged his continued commitment to the development of the area.

He noted that the community lacked many development projects some of which included portable water, library, teachers' accommodation and good roads.

He lamented that the borehole which served the whole community was in a deplorable state and the nearest clinic serving the community was several kilometres away, which made it difficult for people in the community to access quality healthcare.