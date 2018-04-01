Christians Mark Resurrection Of Christ Across The Country

Ghanaian Christians mostly clothed in white apparel signifying victory poured out in churches throughout the country on Sunday to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ who died and resurrected on the third day about 2000 years ago.

The observance of the Resurrection Sunday also known as a "Holy Sunday" started across the country at dawn with processions through some streets by some churches singing to announce the resurrection of Christ.

At the Harvest Chapel International, the service was marked with special musical performance by the evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir, which moved the congregation with soul inspiring praises and worship songs.

A foremost local gospel artiste, Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo also took the stage with unadulterated and impeccable twi songs including 'Oko Yi,' 'Wo haw ne sen? 'Tebabea Fofro' 'Ede3ben Na Awurade Ntumi Nnye,' among others to move the congregation to high spiritual heights.

The Reverend Fitzgerald Odonkor, Head Pastor of Harvest International Ministry preaching on 'Resurrection Life,' identified pillars of a resurrected life, which included a 'life of liberty, life of freedom, life of healing, life full of super natural experiences, special miracles, and prosperity.

Other pillars of resurrected life he mentioned were; mission work, service to one another, forgiveness, provision of support, and living together in brotherly love.

Rev. Odonkor urged believers to stand firm in the liberty, which through Christ's resurrection made us free, 'we must therefore be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.'

He said through Christ, God manifested himself through witnesses, both with signs and wonders, and with divers miracles, and gifts of the Holy Ghost and crowned it as He forgave all iniquities of Christians; and healed all their diseases.

Rev. Odonkor who based his message on Bible verses from Hebrews 2:4; Galatians 5:1; Psalm 103:3; Acts 19:20; John 20:19; II Corinthians 6:17; Mark 16:15; and Matthew 28; reminded Christians that the stone of bondage had been rolled away 'and Christ is not in the tomb,' stressing that God has rolled away the obstacles.

He also noted that resurrection was the foundation of the Christian faith without which the Christian belief would only be a delusion.

'One thing we should know is that the miraculous resurrection is what releases the Christian into the new divine holiness, power, health, prosperity and the total victory, which God has ordained for his children.

"In addition to these is the gift of eternal life given to us through Christ's resurrection and which also shows the love of God".

Rev. Odonkor called on all Christians to hold fast this love and make sure the true principles of God are reflected in their lives; and go and preach the gospel to the world.