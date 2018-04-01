56 Baptised At Takoradi Catholic Cathedral

Hundreds of Christians in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis thronged their churches to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Many of the churches were filled to capacity with the congregation clad in white attire to signify their joy of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

At the Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral Church., the occasion was used to baptize 56 people while, 54 others received first communion.

In a sermon at the packed Cathedral, Most Reverend Bishop John Bonaventure Kwofie called on the congregation to use the celebration of Easter to aim at things that were heavenly and not earthly things.

He said as Christ died for the salvation of the Christian world, Christians particularly Catholics should lead lives of truthfulness honesty and integrity.

Bishop Kwofie said as people created in the image of God they should treat each other with respect and dignity since they have the image of God imprinted on them.

He said the occasion should be used for true reconciliation among families and society and asked Christians to continue to lead pure and just lives.

He commended the congregation at the Cathedral for their commitment for the weeklong celebration and urged them to go on like that and not rest on their oars.

Prayers were said for the sick. Poor, needy, homeless, the nation and for peace.