Christians Told To Live Good Life

Christians have been urged to lead lifestyles that will positively influence others for a healthy society.

Reverend Father (Rev Fr) Festus Tubdaar at Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic Cathedral in Tamale made the call when delivering a homily on Easter Sunday at the church to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Rev Fr Tubdaar said basic things such as greetings could resurrect the spirit of others and make them positive-minded to enable them attain their goals urging Christians to let their lifestyles inspire others.

He encouraged all not to let their problems wane them down to want to look to worldly things for relief saying 'Our final answer is Jesus and He has solutions to all our problems.'

He advised Christians to lead exemplary lives to set standards for others to emulate for the betterment of society adding 'Let us do well to our neighbours.'