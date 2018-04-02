Ghanaians Admonished To Stop Being Greedy And Selfish

The Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev. Felix Odei Annancy has observed that Ghana cannot achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid vision if greed and selfishness are not eliminated

He regretted that despite the fact that many of the citizens of the country claimed to be Christians, there was wide spread of corruption and indiscipline in the country to the extent that it had become an embarrassment to many well -meaning Ghanaians.

Rt. Rev. Annancy therefore called on Christians to let the new order established by the resurrection of Jesus Christ to motivate them to be true citizens of the country and be good examples of others.

Bishop Annancy was preaching the sermon on Easter Sunday at the St Peter's Anglican Cathedral at Koforidua.

He urged Christians to allow their Christian values to guide them wherever they found themselves for people to see positive changes in them.