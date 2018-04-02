Develop Interest In The Rearing Of Snails

Mr Samuel Ofosu, the Kwahu West Municipal Agriculture Extension Officer, has called for an increase in snail farming to make up for the shortage in its supply in recent times.

He explained that the high consumption of snails and the continuous destruction of their natural habitat was causing shortages its supply in the Kwahu area.

Mr Ofosu who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Nkawkaw said snails preferred wet areas, especially in plantain farms and their rearing did not need large land but just a small space.

The Assistant Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (E.P.A) Mr Akwasi Owusu Mensah explained that, snails were often found in wet areas where worms were likely to be seen.

Mr. Owusu said the clearing of large areas for farming and the destruction of the natural environment for snails was likely to affect the supply of snails.