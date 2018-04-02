Ghanaians Only Facing Temporal Challenges

The Very Reverend Dr Emmanuel Asare-Kusi, Superintendent Minister of the Adweso Circuit of the Methodist Church near Koforidua has assured Ghanaians that the challenges facing the country are temporal.

He said Ghana could overcome the challenges and emerge victorious as Jesus Christ overcame death to give salvation to mankind in Easter.

This was contained in the Easter message of Very Rev. Asare-Kusi at the Adweso Calvary Methodist Church on Easter Sunday.

Very Rev. Asare-Kusi urged Ghanaians to have confidence in themselves, Ghana and in Jesus Christ to always emerge successful despite their current circumstances.