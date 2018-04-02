Portray Yourselves As The Light Of The World--Christians Advised

Reverend Jonas Kwame Cosmos Kumah Tengey, the Greater Accra Regional Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has advised Christians to give light to the world.

He said as light, Christians have been called by God to radiate Christlikeness; hence, driving darkness and every evil away, thereby giving light to the world.

He noted that the true Christian brightens and also gives flavour to the lives of others.

Rev Tengey, who was speaking at the GCCI Tema District Easter Convention, said when Christians shine as the light of the world, they would attract others unto Christ.

The four-day Convention, on the theme "Imitating Christ", is being attended by congregants from the six branches of the Church in Tema, namely Grace Temple, Maranatha, Tema Main, Tema Newtown, Prampram and Gbetsile Assemblies.

Rev Tengey said: "So far as we received Jesus as our Lord and personal saviour, we are children of God; we become heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ.' Therefore, the promises have been given to us that we must inherent all that God has given to his son Jesus Christ.

"We share in the same glory with Christ; so as believers, we must see ourselves as special people of God and we become the light of the world.

"Therefore, we must shine in the world that the darkness of world will be changed into light for the Lord. And the Lord will be able to move in the whole world and cover the whole world."

He said God had promised Abraham that through him, he would be blessed with the whole world; adding that "We are now the children of Abraham, and therefore, we must allow ourselves to be used for God's glory".

He advised Christians to identify their spiritual gifts and callings in the Lord and used them for the advancement of God's kingdom.