Christians Offer Praises To God At Various Churches Across The Country

Church auditoriums and other worship centres in Accra, the national capital, were packed as Christians marked Easter - the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Hymnal and praise songs filled the air as worshippers dressed in white, danced and waved white handkerchiefs to thank God for his gift of life and other mercies.

Forgiveness, reconciliation and the renewal of faith run through the messages delivered by the Pastors and Heads of the various churches.

GNA