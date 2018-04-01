modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
39 minutes ago | General News

Joy FM Fetes Over 7000 Underprivileged Ghanaians At Easter

MyJoyOnline
Joy FM Fetes Over 7000 Underprivileged Ghanaians At Easter

Joy FM has today hosted over 7000 thousand underprivileged Ghanaians to its annual Easter Soup Kitchen programme.

The participants thronged the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra to the ceremony where staff of the Multimedia Group and other volunteers will serve hot meals.

Health officials also provided free medical screening for the vulnerable in our society.

41201840613 9398103463204 6403786149341

41201840613 1920941680928 9414223782614

41201840613 8530962103563 1648495246966

41201840614 6854541838893 1593126570391

41201840614 4330745037489 2760023557115

41201840614 9434470901472 8719031658592

41201840614 6595699433082 9951571617223

41201840614 367526910164 7622548250481

41201840614 9434470901472 8719031658592

41201840615 9111956377048 7965433009641

41201840615 6432371182315 7615379656302

41201840615 5892391893184 2683049167661

41201840615 871948928520 7952455442191

41201840615 8280270548123 3559934488652

41201840615 8102374211471 5406764045823

41201840615 9831660860269 1981649343648

41201840616 4753145988357 7048946644282

41201840616 8510591873433 7926958883543

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Latest Video Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line