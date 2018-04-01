Joy FM has today hosted over 7000 thousand underprivileged Ghanaians to its annual Easter Soup Kitchen programme. The participants thronged the Efua Sutherl...
Joy FM Fetes Over 7000 Underprivileged Ghanaians At Easter
Joy FM has today hosted over 7000 thousand underprivileged Ghanaians to its annual Easter Soup Kitchen programme.
The participants thronged the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra to the ceremony where staff of the Multimedia Group and other volunteers will serve hot meals.
Health officials also provided free medical screening for the vulnerable in our society.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com