We Sympathize With Alhaji Short And Family

The office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo has learnt with deep sorrow, the demise of Hajia Memuna the mother of our Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) affectionately called Alhaji Short.

This sad event as confirmed occurred yesterday, Saturday 31st March, 2018 at WA in the Upper West Region.

The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, our incoming National Chairman of NPP would like to express our deepest condolences to our dear Chairman Alhaji Short, his bereaved family and the Upper West NPP for such a great loss.

Mr Fred Amankwah-Sarfo empathizes with Alhaji Short at this difficult time. We appreciate the emotional trauma and the stress associated with giving once mother a befitting burial.

We are by this humbly offering our moral support to our revered Regional Chairman, the NPP fraternity and his family in this difficult times.

We ask for Allah's comfort and guidance in all the preparations and for a successful burial of our dear mother, HAJIA MEMUNA.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Thank You.

SIGNED

MR. FRED AMANKWAH-SARFO

Aspiring NPP National Chairman, 2018

Issued by:

©Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo

Benjamin Akowuah Acheampong

(Personal Aide & Spokesperson)