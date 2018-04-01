Peace, Hospitality And Order In Ghana; The Role Of Muslims And Islam In The Country

Rightly so Ghana is touted as an oasis of peace in Africa and the world, placing among ten best globally. We are known as one of the most hospitable nations of the world. Muslims in Ghana are happy with this because unlike other nations in Africa Muslims in Ghana are not associated with terrorism and other atrocities although we experience some petty illegalcyber-crimes and burglary acts among the Muslim youth that need to be dealt with.

However, the relative peace and order in Ghana could not have been possible without the contribution of Muslims and Muslim leadership in Ghana. Islam predates Christianity being introduced before the arrival of our colonial masters whose coming enforced Christianity through the coming on stream of missionaries. Beforehand Islam had its way of ‘conscientizing’ the people in mosques and schools.

We would commend the succeeding governments and law enforcement agencies for the peace we are enjoying in Ghana but we cannot ignore the contribution of religious bodies such Islam in promoting peace in our communities, work places markets and barracks. FMC and its component bodies are seen playing their parts as imams’ preachers and counsellors in educating the people in schools, mosques and public places.

It is a known fact that majority of Muslims in Ghana who follow the tenets of Islam are peace loving people. They have contributed in the affairs of colonial and post-colonial army and civil service and joined our early political leaders towards Ghana’s independence.

Having achieved this feat, it became necessary for organizations to be formed by Muslims to advance the cause of the religion and Muslims in line with the injunctions given through prophet Mohammed [pbh]. After experiencing Islamic leadership before Ghana attained independence we had some leaders forming early Muslim organizations leading to the formation of the Federation of Muslim Councils’ of Ghana [FMC]out of GMRC and UGMRC with the help of Libya’s Islamic Call Society. Through the sound leadership of these Muslim leaders Muslims have won recognition in the constitution and all sectors of the nation being invited as of right to serve on various national government bodies. the appointment ant role of the national chief imam point to the fact that Muslims are united behind one leadership to work together for peace and tranquility of Ghana. In fact, we work alongside Christians and men of other faiths. Through the instrumentality of the Muslim leadership Muslim festivals days of eid al fitr and eid al adha were declared public holidays. Muslims have recognition as good citizens a feat that is extraordinary in Africa and the world. It is ourdesire to amplify the feat we have chalked at a ceremony to encourage the coming generation of Muslims to emulate.

Muslims in Ghana got to this level of achievement through good leaders who sacrificed their human and material resources and knowledge throughout their lives. There is the need for us to dig into history to honor all those men and women. A committee is needed to do this work for without digging into our past we cannot be guided into our future.

After honoring our imams, preachers on radio and public places, Islamic leaders, Islamic civil societies, those who served in the civil service, police and army, and the business and private sectors, we must then look at our way forward.

WAY FORWARD

In order for us to make progress in our activities, we must set out to get members to head the following areas.

EDUCATION, HEALTH AND SANITATION IN COMMUNITIES AND SCHOOLS, HAJJ AND UMRA AFFAIRS WOMEN GIRLS AND CHILDREN AFFAIRS, PEACE SECURITY AND LAW, HUMAN TRAFFICKING DRUG ADDICTION CYBER CRIME etc.

From the above I suggest that the secretariat of the FMC should write to the appropriate government agencies ministries and MMDAS to ensure collaboration with them.

Although the FMC is working with some government bodies we need to work many others to ensure good collaboration at all levels of the nation