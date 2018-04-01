Suhum MP Gives Water To Constituents

FREDRICK Opare-Ansah, Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region has commissioned one of the many constructed mechanized borehole for the people of Metsonya, suburb of the constituency.

The project which was commissioned is in fulfillment of a campaign promise made to the people of the area during the 2016 electioneering campaigns.

The residents of the area made the appeal to the law maker for the said project when went there to campaign in 2016. The project is estimated to have cost a little over Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 30,000) and can completely serve the whole community and even beyond.

Frederick Opare-Ansah after the commissioning the project thanked the commuters for their commitments, hard works and sacrifices in ensuring that the project came to a successful completion.

He said one of the problems he faces as an MP in the constituency is the unwilling nature of some constituents to sacrifice or release their lands for such community projects.

He tasked the people of the area to take good care of the facility and promised to come to their aid whenever it develops a major fault.

Mr Prince Odome speaking on behalf of the community after the official commissioning, thanked the MP for the kind gesture and Oliver Twisty asked for more developmental projects for the area.

He however appeal to the MP to get in touch with the Road Minister to repairs their road and aid them with streets lights

The Suhum MP in remarks noted that, the road leading to the community is part of the Suhum township road contract that has been awarded and will soon be constructed for them. He promise to help the community to overcome all its challenges in due time.