Disabled Teacher Cry For Help

ALEXANDER Adu Kankam, a teacher at Faaso Battor LA JHS in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region is appealing to the general public to support him financially to undergo a medical surgery.

Alexander who narrated his ordeal said the unfortunate incident happened to him on 3rd February, 2016 when a trailer run over him under the Suhum - Overhead breaking his spinal cord thus rendering him paralyzed.

“It all happened at dawn on 3rd February, 2016 at the Suhum roundabout (over-head): I was on my way to board a car to Afram Plains (where I teach) with a friend. On our way, we saw a trailer trying to overtake a VIP bus under the over-head. Due to the narrowness of the road, the trailer skidded from the main road to the pedestrian walkway, running into my friend and me. All I could remember from that point was me lying in the middle of the road calling for help. I later found out that my friend died,” he said.

He was then taken from Suhum Government Hospital to Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital and later referred to 37 Military Hospital.

“At 37, I was supposed to undergo two main surgeries on my right leg ( i.e. Open Distal 3rd Tibia and fibula fracture) and to decompress my spinal cord ( i.e. paraplegia with T11/12 cord compression from T12 burst fracture),” he added.

Alex who is appealing for financial assistance, said the first surgery on his right leg was successful but the second surgery was complicated because of bed sore on his back and even around the region where the surgery was supposed to be done.

After five months at 37, he was discharged home to treat the wounds and report when they were healed.

“After a year of treating the wounds, we went back to 37 Military Hospital only to be told that ‘I should accept that this is how I would be’ because the surgery on my spinal cord was supposed to help me sit but since I can now sit without the surgery then there won’t be any surgery for me again,” Mr. Kankam further noted.

After their visit to the 37 Military Hospital, he has tried everything: herbal, physical therapy and spiritual means but there hasn't been any improvement.

“My injury has made me lose control of my urine, bowel movement (toilet) and have to battle severe pains, tingling and burning sensations which give me sleepless nights since February 2016. I even sometimes have to use my hands to pull out my faeces after days of not passing out. It has also caused me and my parents to spend all we have and through all this, I lost my mom last year to cervical cancer,” he recounted.

Mr. Kamkam who is opitimistic to stand on his feet if gain support noted that, few weeks after the visit to 37, he saw a video on facebook by Baffour Awuah Tabury who is in a similar situation seeking help to raise funds to go for a stem cell therapy in Mumbai – India which can help improve his situation.

‘’So I called him and asked him about the hospital and how to get in touch with the doctors’’.

He explained that, the only way for him to get back on his feet is to get treatment for a stem cell therapy in Mumbai-India. He would need $18 000.00 for the stem cell therapy to help him walk again. The $18 000.00 includes the cost of treatment, drugs and his transportation expenses.

He is therefore appealing to the general public to help him raise the amount to go for the treatment.

Any individual who is willingly to assist him financially with any amount should kindly contact the Alhaji Daniel Bampoe 0244916693, Nana Quame 0244797630 on or speak to Kamkam on 0246862202.

Before Of Kankam Photo