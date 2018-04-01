Brogya Gyamfi Needs Immediate Commitment For Psychiatric Examination And Treatment

Not the least bit surprised. When this young, pathologically uncouth and criminally brash Youth Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Asante Region has not been scandalously engaged in taking potshots at then-Candidate Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, he has been onto one form of political mischief or another. He has absolutely no respect for authority, whatsoever, so he may be a perfect for the job of regional Youth Organizer of the NDC. There is uncontestable precedence here: I mean, which political organization or establishment of enlightened citizens would have an incorrigibly unruly and shameless character like Mr. BrogyaGyamfi serve as a role-model for its youth? But don’t get me wrong, the young man, as has already been adumbrated at the beginning of this paragraph, perfectly fits the bill. He strikingly reminds me of the young rambunctious, obstreperous and iconoclastic Chairman Jerry John Rawlings. And, oh, does he also remind me of such obdurate and irredeemable scofflaws as Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Dr. Edward Omane-Boamah!

But what is rather scandalously amusing here – except that it is none the least bit funny in practice or principle – is the all-too-predictable decision by Mr. BrogyaGyamfi to sue the Government of Ghana over the latter’s signing of the Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) with the United States of America (See “Government Sued Over Controversial US Military Agreement” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/26/18). This urchin or young rascal would have the Supreme Court of Ghana set aside this pact that was duly debated and legitimately ratified by Parliament scrapped, on the dubious grounds that the aforesaid EMSCA pact violates the Sovereignty of the very Ghanaian citizenry which, through its lawfully elected representatives, ratified the same on Friday, March 23, 2018. That the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Minority boycotted the vote ratifying this compact, is absolutely of no consequence or moment; in the end, like all democratic cultures, it was the Parliamentary Majority that carried the vote.

There also absolutely no evidence, whatsoever, that the Members of the Legislature that debated and ratified the EMSCA pact lacked any adequately informed appreciation of the terms of the agreement to have required any interpretation from the Supreme Court. Besides, nobody has elected Mr. BrogyaGyamfi to speak for any recognizable constituents, except the National Democratic Congress which, by the way, is already handsomely represented in our National Assembly. My sure bet here is that the NDC’s Youth Organizer’s suit will be promptly dismissed. He may even be issued a stern cautionary to cease and desist, henceforth, from filing such frivolous lawsuit, and possibly fined handsomely, as well, for wastefully taking up the precious time of the Court.

Mr. BrogyaGyamfi may do himself quite a dosage of good by taking a critical look at the 2015 secret military pact signed between Ghana and the United States by former President John Dramani Mahama and Ms. Hanna Tetteh, the former Foreign Affairs Minister, if he is really capable of critical thinking. In other words, the plaintiff has a far better chance of successfully suing former President Mahama and Ms. Tetteh for treason and a flagrant breach of Ghana’s Sovereignty, than presume to either second-guess or impugn the integrity and competence of the institution and membership of our National Assembly for its procedurally legitimate ratification of EMSCA.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs