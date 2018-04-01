Ashanti Bekwai: 3 Galamseyers Die In Galamsey Pit

Three persons have been confirmed dead after a pit they dug to search for gold caved in at Kokotro in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region on Friday 30th March 2018.

The three; Augustine Opoku 17, Evans Mensah 20 and Emmanuel Aidoo 19 are all natives of Subriso in the municipality.

Chief Executive for the Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Kwaku Kyei Baffour who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the three young men had dug a pit of about 10 to 20 ft depth to search for the nugget after it rained in the area.

He said the pit is yet to be covered.

“What happened is enough a warning to whoever wants to go and do same. We have warned the people through the Assembly member in the area, and we have also organised community durbars to warn them to desist from such acts,” he indicated.

Mr Kyei Baffour said the Assembly would organise series of engagements with communities within the area to sensitise them on the dangers of entering into pits to carry out illegal mining activities.

The bodies have been deposited at the Akomaa Memorial Hospital at Korchia for preservation and autopsy.