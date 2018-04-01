“Walk In The Footsteps Of Jesus In Jerusalem!!!”

If you don’t leave a bad job, you will never get a good job, say some ordinary people.

Whiles living testimonies of Jerusalem Pilgrims like I holds that “if you walk in the footsteps of Jesus and pray in Jerusalem, employers will chase you and not you looking for job.

“My permit to travel from Tel Aviv-Israel to Canada was issued after I walked in the footsteps of Jesus and prayed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem” says Jersey.

“I lost custody of my daughter for several years. But I won full custody of her after I walked in the footsteps of Jesus and prayed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.” Felicia shared her testimony with me.

Paulina, very excited shared her testimony with me of how she got a new job full of good benefits, good people to work with, flexible schedules, good working conditions and many more after she walked in the footsteps of Jesus and prayed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Tears of joy streamed down the face of Ernestina as she also shared her testimony of how she got a wonderful baby after she walked in the footsteps of Jesus and prayed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

“I needed a baby so I wrote my prayer request and inserted into the cracks of the Western Wall. I had a baby within a year after I prayed and posted my request to God which was a great miracle ever to have happened in my life” Ernestina was full of praise to God.

These and many other testimonies shared by Jerusalem Pilgrims who will like to use their first names are to encourage those who want to experience miracles of breakthrough and smile afterwards.

Some members of the clergy have argued that going on pilgrimage to the Holy Land Israel and Bethlehem is unbiblical. However those who are against pilgrimage to Israel have never been to the Holy City Jerusalem so how can they establish that visiting the Holy Place is unbiblical?

Anyway, without swelling the argument let me share my own testimony which I believe will let you make an inform choice of going to pray at the Holiest Arena in the world, “the Western Wall” in Jerusalem which to me is biblical.

On October 25, 2011 after my marriage in Ghana, I went on pilgrimage to Israel the Holy land and Bethlehem which is under the Palestinian Authority.

Part of the pilgrimage was a sacred exercise where I wrote my prayer request and inserted it into the cracks of the Western Wall, the Holiest Place in Jerusalem and God granted those requests.

So elated after setting foot at the Holiest place on earth Mount Zion, I scribble my prayer request where I prayed to God for a Canadian citizenship, a beautiful daughter and a handsome clever son and inserted it into the cracks of the wall.

Why going to Jerusalem to pray for a Canadian Citizenship, a wonderful, beautiful and clever girl and smart son in Jerusalem? Remember, nothing King David did without first of all asking God for it so I followed this biblical principle.

Two months after the sacred exercise I had a vision where a beautiful baby girl was placed on my laps. Two weeks after that wonderful vision another one followed where I saw in that vision a nice parcel delivered to me.

Eight months after the pilgrimage and the sacred exercise, I received a call that my Canadian citizenship was approved and was subsequently sworn in as a Canadian on July 1, 2012 at a colorful citizenship ceremony in Etobicoke City.

My wife delivered a beautiful clever daughter in the month of September 2013 and the handsome cleaver boy in the month of October 2015.

Six years after those wonderful miracles in my life, I went on another pilgrimage in September 2017, to thank God for those wonderful answers he gave to my prayer requests and submitted other requests and yes God is prayer answering God.

Five months after my second pilgrimage, the status of my auntie in America has changed for the better. A family feud which scuttled one side of my mother’s family for decades has been resolved and the family is now united. I now have a peaceful and wonderful job with very good people working with as I prayed for in Jerusalem.

To understand why you should go on pilgrimage, please read 1 Kings 8:41-43 where King Solomon prayed for strangers who comes to Israel to seek the face of the Lord and I quote, “ Moreover concerning a stranger that is not of thy people Israel, but cometh out of a far country for thy names sake:

“When they hear of thy great name, and of thy strong hand, and of thy stretched out arm, when they come and pray toward this house.

“Hear thou in heaven thy dwelling place, and do according to all that the stranger called to thee for: that all people of the earth may know thy name, to fear thee, as do thy people Israel; and that they may know that this house, which I have built, is called by thy name.”

So Afia followed this biblical principle where she walked in the footsteps of Jesus and prayed at the Holiest place in Jerusalem, the Western Wall for God to bless her with a good husband. Three months after the prayer Afia was married to a wonderful husband Kweku.

Jerusalem

By whichever route you approach Jerusalem; you are retracing the steps of pilgrims who have been making this journey for thousands of years. King David’s mountaintop capital is holy to the world’s three monotheistic religions.

In modern-day Jerusalem, the rich historical heritage of the holy city is interwoven with the vibrant tempo of Israel’s contemporary capital.

Nowhere are the contrast in Israel more apparent than Jerusalem. The walls of the Old City. The malls of the New City. Roman Arches, Byzantine moats, Crusader walls and Ottoman rampart.

The Holy City of Jerusalem is one big colourful mosaic. It contains shrines that are holy to Jews, Christians and Moslems: the Western Wall, the Via Dolorosa “JESUS FOOTSTEPS”, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the glistening domes of the mosques on the Temple Mount and the shrine of the Book that house the 2,000 year old Dead Sea Scrolls.

The Chagall Windows at the Hadassah Medical Center and the somber Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. Architectural gems like the Knesset and the Supreme Court Building. And even a wind mill.

Jerusalem has something great for me as it has something great for everyone. You can spend days on end just visiting the museums, from the Israel Museum to the Tower of David Museum, from Bible lands Museum to the Islamic Museum.

In fact, the archaeological sites will fascinate you. Jerusalem offers year round cultural festivities-music, drama, and art-in the streets, concert halls and at historical sites.

Roam through the Jerusalem Forest and the Jerusalem Mountains that surround the city. Stroll along the ramparts of Jerusalem’s ancient walls and along the scenic Sherover and Haas Promenades.

Jerusalem is indeed a dream for people who like to walk and walking tours abound. Special walking paths are also available in various parts of the city.

