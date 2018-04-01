Suspend Common Fund Allocation To Local Assemblies

A Research Officer at the Centre for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD), has asked government to wean off all the Metropolitan Assemblies from the Common Fund subvention.

This, Mohammed Awal explained, would reduce their over-dependence on the common fund to improve efficiency, productivity and make them more transparent and accountable to the citizenry.

Weaning off such Assemblies will help government re-focus its expenditure on less-developed and new Assemblies and provide them with basic social amenities to accelerate development.

Mr Awal was addressing participants at the launch of the Central Region District League Table in Cape Coast.

He noted that the move would also push the Assemblies to improve upon their internally generated funds to make them more financially viable to carry out their mandated duties effectively.

According to him, reliance on the District Assembly Common Fund as a source of finance for their capital projects was the bane of the under-development of most Assemblies.

He, therefore, challenged the Assemblies to strive at blocking the financial loopholes and administer proper tax administration to rake in the needed revenue to support projects.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, underscored the need for MMDAs to recommit themselves to the fight against sanitation, which he said is a major challenge for most Assemblies.

He advised the high performing districts not to be complacent but work hard to improve their performance.