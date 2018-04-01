Kumawuhemaa Allegedly Ordered Her Supporters To Be Jubilant Over Seizure Of UniBank But They Refused

I have reliably been informed that Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah upon the official announcement of the Bank of Ghana placing the management of the private Bank Unibank under KPMG; a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services, for six months, for some reasons based on banking services to streamline certain anomalies, phoned to Kumawu to order her handful of supporters to descend on the streets in jubilation.

Unibank is a private financial institution or bank that has its major shareholder being one Dr Kwabena Duffour, a former Governor of Bank of Ghana under the former President Rawlings’ NDC government and a Finance and Economic Minister under the late President Evans Atta Mills’ NDC Government.

Dr Kwabena Duffour, my Kumawu compatriot is a man of integrity. He is like Rockson Adofo, a person who always stands for the truth, defends the truth and supports the side of the truth regardless of the consequences. For what reason should one lie to compound the suffering of the poor and the needy? Is it for the fact of one walking with his/her stomach? Is it for the financial gains to obtain or the joy to derive from the suffering of the poor or to hold the poor in bondage so that they will always kowtow to you or what?

It is on record that both Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Kumawuhemaa have been going about lying to people in high positions and in government since former President Mahama’s NDC time until today under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s NPP time that Dr Kwabena Duffour has been supporting a faction opposing Dr Yaw Sarfo as Kumawuhene enthroned by Asantehene. She accuses him for doing that because he has illegally arrogated to himself some Kumawu farmlands and seeks a way out through the line of action he has taken.

This accusation against him is complete balderdash. First and foremost, the Ananangyas and the Odumases are the rightful paramount royals of Kumawu therefore, any God-fearing person and man of integrity in their normal senses will support the right party but not the wrong party because they are rich, powerful or are able and capable of greasing your palm with Cedi, dollar or pound pads.

For the alleged support, whether true or not, that Dr Duffour is offering the true royals who are humble, poor and elected by God to wrestle their birth-right throne from the usurpers, criminals and non compassionate, Kumawuhemaa hates her with passion. Subsequently, she is claimed to have ordered her supporters to adorn in white clothes and march down the streets of Kumawu when the Unibank was announced to have been put under new management for six months.

Her supporters are said to have ignored her instructions saying, how could they jubilate upon the seizure of the banks of Dr Duffour, the son of the soil? What wrong has he done for them to be happy rather than weep for him that a son of Kumawu has lost his company? Has Kumawuhemaa now seen how stupid and myopic she is? By her irresponsible and short-sighted directive, she risks losing her handful of supporters.

Unibank has not gone into administration. Unibank has not been seized by Bank of Ghana or the NPP Government. The Bank of Ghana is only helping it to sort out some problems it is facing which is not only unique to it but other banks as well to make them more viable to help with the economic emancipation of Ghana. The Financial sector plays a major role in the successful economic development of every nation so there are times that the governments step in to bail out some banks and help them to streamline their activities.

Unibank has not gone bankrupt unlike the financial services firm Lehman Brothers of USA filing for bankruptcy on September 15, 2008 and that of Northern Rock in the United Kingdom that triggered the financial crises, thus, the credit crunch that affected so many countries worldwide. “A credit crunch (also known as a credit squeeze or credit crisis) is a sudden reduction in the general availability of loans (or credit) or a sudden tightening of the conditions required to obtain a loan from banks”. This squeeze affects consumers’ spending which eventuality culminates in economic recession with the attendant inflation.

I am following the developments in Ghana closely and will chip in at the right time. Kumawuhemaa, as stupid as she is can jubilate as much as she wants but in the end, her joy will turn into tears of crimson and wailing. God is in control of everything and for the fact that she took me to a supposedly powerful fetish shrine to request for my death, she will be struck by thunderbolt along with the fetish itself by God’s grace. Amen!

Ghana first. The NPP must not count their chicken before they are hatched and as they eat their eggs, they should realise to be eating their chicken. All those NPP Ministers and appointees supporting Kumawuhemaa and Asantehene Osei Tutu II to perpetuate their corruption are warned. God will cause a political tsunami in Ghana if they meddle in the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. This is according to a revelation had on Wednesday, 31 January 2018 which has since been communicated to someone.

Ghanaians, and especially Kumawuman subjects, take heart for all shall be well. God will make nonsense the schemes and the wisdom of those who think they are wise. As long as the battle is the Lord’s and He using certain people as vessels to manifest His glory, fire will burn anyone who dares Him including Kumawuhemaa. Therefore, she should take advice from Osibisa’s song “Fire will burn” as per the following YouTube link.

Rockson Adofo

Written on 1st April 2018 (Mind you, this is not April Fool but a fact)