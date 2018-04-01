Dansoman: AMA To Sue Landlord Following Burst Sewage

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says it may drag to court occupants whose facility at Dansoman in Accra has a broken sewage system.

The broken sewage has led to a pungent smell in the neighborhood with human excreta said to be flowing into homes.

Residents fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases is imminent.

Head of Sewage at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Stephen Ackon told Joy News’ Komla Adom that the situation is a localized one and not a communal one as earlier reported.

“It is one person’s house which is not flowing into the main sewer line and it is the responsibility of the property owner to ensure that his line flows into the main line.

“We saw him and we agreed with him that he has to make sure that his line flows into the main,” Mr Ackon said.

He said the Assembly has met the occupant and implored him to fix the system before it worsens.

“If by Tuesday he has not done that, we are going to serve him and he’s going to go to court.”