The Search For Medical Truth About Aids And Ebola



By Joel Savage, Ghanaian-Belgian Journalist

Like many writers, I will never doubt that there are some countries or people out there responsible for the deliberate spread of diseases or the use of diseases as bio-weapons against other people.

The American medical writer, Susanne Posel, wrote about ‘The US government biological weapons project for global depopulation,’ while the Japanese writer, Yoichi Shimatsu, also wrote about Ebola, pointing finger on the US government in an article entitled ‘The Ebola breakout with UN’s vaccine campaign.

Neither I have intention to meet Yoichi Shimatsu in Japan, nor does Susanne Posel in the United States of America, to give me more information about those two deadly diseases which have killed thousands of people, yet no government want to speak about them.

Instead, I travelled to Maastricht, Holland, to see the scientist and micro-surgeon called Johan Van Dongen. That’s when I met the scientist/micro-surgeon for the first time, after exchange of e-mails.

Professor Dongen has written a perfect book about the use of the medical biological weapons on Africans, resulting in the death of thousands of people in the continent, after over two decades of a research he made.

His country, Holland, didn't take his publications likely. Considered as a whistle-blower, Dongen was subjected to many court proceedings, just because he has uncovered a secret plot of mass killing of Africans by medical biological weapons, Aids, and Ebola.

"I lost everything, including my job as a lecturer at the university at the University of Maastricht, Holland but I did not lose my brain and my wife, who stood behind me," said Dongen.

Majority carries the vote, so I don't want to depend on Dongen´s research alone, which claims Aids and Ebola were medical crimes. Therefore, on Saturday, January 7, 2017, I travelled to Cologne, Germany, to hear the story of Wolff Geisler, the German doctor who wrote the book `Aids, Origin, Spread, And Healing.

In his book, like Dongen, Geisler also revealed that Aids and Ebola were indeed bio-weapons orchestrated by the US government to depopulate.

Geisler writes that after colonization Western Europe and America became desperate and still want more of Africa´s rich mineral resources. The only means to weaken Africa´s security and infrastructure, for easy access to carry on with their illegal and nefarious activities, is to paralyze Africa with deliberate disease spreading and infections, through water, food and contaminated vaccines.

This is a case of accuracy because Belgium is responsible for the first case of Ebola which took place in the Congo, and Holland, Britain, America and France responsible for many diseases used as bio-weapons that swept through Africa before and after independence. They can't deny that because history reveals all those medical crimes which can't be hidden from the wise and the prudent.

When it comes to education, Europe and America underestimate Africa and boast of high learned professionals, graduates, and academicians, serving various posts throughout America and Europe, but why much conspiracies surrounding the books of Dongen and Geisler, instead of recommendation? Because governments and politicians are not happy that the two medical writers have exposed them.

The soft-spoken doctor discussed much of his work in Africa. He was in many African countries, including Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. In Tanzania and Uganda, he investigated the use of Mycotoxins as bio-weapons in the countries.

Also, it was in Uganda he recorded the deliberate spread of Aids by Dr. Wilson Carswell, who later fled the country for his life after the Ugandan government detected his crimes and destroyed his shoddy Aids research files and computer. From Uganda, Dr. Carswell fled to South Africa to continue the deliberate spread of Aids in the country.

Reference: HOW DELIBERATE AIDS INFECTION SUSPECT DR. CARSWELL ESCAPED FROM UGANDA

It's therefore, not a surprise, when on May 21, 1991, Dr. Wilson Carswell made the shocking announcement that 100,000 South Africans are infected with the Human-immuno Deficiency Virus (HIV) because he has accomplished his assignment over there.

Like George Bush and Tony Blair, if there is a genuine justice, Dr. Wilson Carlswell should have been in jail by now but the criminal now sits in his house enjoying impunity because the justice is raped throughout the whole world, including America.

How long can the American government and European leaders cover up those medical crimes and call Dongen and Geisler medical liars? That can never happen. It's only the ignorant and the morons will take or accept the blatant lies of World Health Organization, Center for Diseases and the American government.

Dr. Wolff Geisler showed me scientific medical records and archives over medical crimes by American and European scientists and military medical personnel. No one wants to be responsible for the continued decay of the society, yet they enjoy praise.

The dead cannot be mocked, including the victims of Aids and Ebola. Probably, the reason America and Europe are now restless without a solution to their endless problems.

All the evidence of articles pertaining medical crimes and the deliberate spread of diseases in Africa, by Europe and America, submitted by Dr. Wolff Geisler, have been successfully published on our blog ‘SECRETS OF HIV-AIDS AND EBOLA FACTS JOURNAL.’