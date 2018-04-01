Learn Forgiveness: Senator Abe Tells Christians

The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has appealed to Christians to learn how to forgive one another just as Jesus Christ forgave mankind, advising them to surrender anything in their heart that will prevent God from answering their prayers.

"I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all of us as Christians, that we should try as much as possible to learn forgiveness. Christ, who was betrayed and crucified, forgave those who betrayed and crucified him, if he can forgive; what is it that people have done to you that you cannot forget and forgive as a Christian”.

Abe made the appeal while speaking at a special prayer session to mark Easter Good Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital and maintained that the period should also be used for sober reflection over our lives as mankind.

The senator said, "I want to appeal to all of us to use this time to remember our neighbours; sometime the situation they are facing may even be worse than our own. As we were praying today, I was praying to God to answer everyone because different people have different challenges and the one you think is the biggest challenge could actually be a very minor one comparing to the situation that others are facing.

"I pray that God will remember all of us this Easter season. Finally, I want to use this opportunity to encourage each and every one of you. There is nothing in life that is of value that is easy, there is nothing in life that is useful, that you can just pick like that without struggling for it".

Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA also appealed to Christians to use the period of the Easter celebration to remember in their prayers, the Dapchi girl who has not been released by her captors because of her refusal to deny Jesus Christ.

"Let us use the opportunity to specially remember the Dapchi Girl, particularly the little girl that is still being held. I want to urge each and every one of us to use that girl as a point of contact to remember to thank God that you are free to worship God as you like, that you are free every day to take little decisions about your life”.

"But there is a little girl somewhere away from her parents, away from her friends; she does not know if she will be alive tomorrow or death, but she is hanging on to the same God that you and I worship. I want us to remember that child and to pray for her not just today but every day”.

Signed:

PARRY SAROH BENSON

Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Abe

March 31, 2018