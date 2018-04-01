Angels Of Hope And Peace

Youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai, during her recent visit to Pakistan said, she wants to return to her motherland and being a woman, wishes to enjoy the freedom and liberty of moving freely without any fear of being attacked by the Talibans.

All of us know, how an unknown Pashtun schools girl Malala had turned into a global celebrity after being shot by the Talibans - people of her own tribe. Like Boko Haram in Nigeria, Talibans don't allow girls getting education. They want girls and women stay inside home just like other households. Malala was amongst some other girls who ignored the red eyes of the mullahs and exhibited the 'audacity' of breaking such unjust barriers and finally fell victim of the religious fanatics.

One vital point Malala didn't raise either during her Pakistan visit or visits to other countries. In Islam, the religion she belongs, follows and practices, there is no liberty or dignity granted to the females. In the eyes of Muslims, females are created by 'Allah' to be enslaved by their father, brothers and husband. Even in Koran, it is clearly mentioned in verse Nisa [Women] that women are the crop fields of the men. Koran says, "Women are your crop fields, use them the way you desire."

Even in Koran, although there are narrations in the heavens, luxuries and pleasures in there, including ever virgin girls as well as young boys for the men, there isn't even a word about any such reward by 'Allah' for the Muslim females in their next lives! We know, Pastuns and Arabs are particularly addicted to sodomy with young boys. Even inside madrassas, the practice of sodomy is very common. To meet such extreme perversion of the Muslim men, Koran promises ever virgin girls as well as young boys to the 'blessed' Muslim males in their life after the death. Isn't that disgusting?

For Malala, it is impossible either to confront radical Islam or challenge the wronghoods in Islam. Because, she is a Pashtun girl, and by tradition, Pashtuns are much more fanatic than other Muslims. Malala is rather all prepared in becoming a 'crop field' to her Muslim husband in the nearest future.

But, everyone is not Malala. We have extremely courageous and bold individuals like Taslima Nasreen, a firebrand feminist and a self proclaimed atheist, who showed the courage and guts if exposing the real face of Islam and the Muslim society. Being totally annoyed at Islam, because of its fundamental theme of killing innocent non-Muslims in the name of jihad or treating females as mere animals or sex toys; Taslima stood up and took her mighty pen I. writing against the rotten Islam and the perversions in it.

That made Taslima Nasreen so special and precious to the international community, particularly females. For many decades, Taslima has also been extremely vocal in defence of Hindu rights. She wrote books, essays and attended lectures, describing the ongoing atrocities on the Hindus in Bangladesh. For this particular reason, we always can consider this respected individual as the champion defender of Hindu rights.

The third individual of this article is not a female. He is a man, who has been vigorously confronting radical Islam and militancy; denouncing religious hatred and antisemitism; speaking in defence of the rights of the Hindus; defending Israel and Zionism; and advocating interfaith harmony since 2002. For these crimes', Bangladeshi authorities had got him convicted in treason and blasphemy charges and this maverick is languishing in jail since 2012! But, of course, in the eyes of decent people - he too is an angel of hope and peace.

Keya Mukherjee is a research scholar and a columnist. She writes on various issues.