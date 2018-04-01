Churches Urged To Be Concerned About The Moral Uprightness Of The Youth

Churches have been urged to instil and raise the moral uprightness and standards of the youth in the country.

This could easily be achieved if the clergy placed emphasis on the doctrines of holiness and righteousness instead of prosperity and wealth.

Pastor Bright Ankutse, a local Pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church in the Brong-Ahafo Region gave the advice when he was giving a sermon on Good Friday.

More than 5,000 members of the Church are attending an Easter Retreat at the Deeper Life Camp grounds at Ayakomaso, near Nsoatre in the Sunyani West District on the theme "Heirs of His Kingdom"

Pastor Ankutse who was preaching at the youth segment of the programme regretted that acts of immorality had gradually eaten into Christianity with many young boys and girls in the church engaged in intimate and sexual relationships.

He warned that the clergy would not escape eternal damnation if the church failed to mould the youth in a Godly manner and told the youth that they had a role to play in their proper upbringing and development by adhering to biblical principles and doctrines.

He said until the youth allowed the teachings of the Bible to reflect on their social lives there was no way they could obtain favour and blessing from God and said society relied on the church to meet their spiritual needs, saying it would be unfortunate if the clergy failed in that direction.

He urged Christians to use the Easter festivities to examine their spiritual lives and prayed to God for the resurrection power in Jesus Christ to influence their lives.

The presence of the resurrection power, Pastor Ankutse said would enable them to live holy lives and have dominion over sin.