Christians Charged Not To Be Discouraged

Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Christians not to be discouraged by challenges that they were going through in life.

He said Christians must be strong and courageous, because no matter the situation that they were going through, God was with them.

He said God wanted his children to have faith in him and to be content with what they had in Christ Jesus.

Rev Adorsu made these remarks on Saturday in his sermon at the ongoing Tema District Convention of the GCCI.

The four-day Convention, on the theme "Imitating Christ", is being attended by congregants from the six branches of the GCCI in Tema, namely Grace Temple, Maranatha, Tema Main, Tema Newtown, Prampram and Gbetsile Assemblies.

Quoting from the Bible, Rev Adorsu urged Christians to be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might and advised them to put on the whole armour of God; adding that "it is only then that we would be able to fight the battle to the end".

He said Christians should not be discouraged because God promised them that they should not throw away their confidence, which had great reward and Christians need patience, and after they had done the will of God they would receive the promise from him (God).

With regards to end time events, Rev Adordu said: "In the time in which we are today, we need to understand the fact that we are getting to the end of age.

"And the end of age is what Jesus predicts that this world, which he created would come to an end. But for this information it has been prophesied long ago, and we are in the time in which Jesus promised and said would happened before the end time ."

He said: "Christians should not be taken unaware that those things which were happening today are things which are strange, but they had been made known to every believer".

"Therefore, the Christian journey itself is battle, therefore, I entreat all Christians to return to God. That is the only way by which we can fight the devil who is trying to create an event strange things and lure people into hell," he added.

Rev Adorsu said: "While we pursue to see heaven one day, we are humans, we are still on earth, we have not finished yet. We must also know that we can only fight and win to the end if only we keep to what Jesus tells us."

"We should be strong in his word, build in his word, and follow him just as how the apostles also did it. It is then that we can win the battle which is against life in this world."