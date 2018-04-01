Golden Star To Provide Preventive Health Services Units

The Golden Star Resources (GRS) in collaboration with four other partners are to establish eight Prevention Health Units (PHU) in some government health facilities within its operational areas in the Western Region.

The PHUs would be equipped with examination couches and would screen for breast cancer, provide blood pressure apparatus, glucometers and strips, and other equipment as a step to bring quality health care to the door steps of communities.

Mr Gerard Boakye, Group Communications Manager of GSR in a release to the GNA in Takoradi said the PHUs would become the focal point for the Ghana Health Service to promote and extend preventive health service for host communities for improved health outcomes.

In Ghana, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths and the number of women with the disease is increasing and expected to rise, with changing lifestyles and increased reporting of cases.

The World Health Organisation estimates that mortality rate from non-communicable diseases would increase by 17 per cent over the next 10 years, with the largest increase expected in developing countries especially in the African region.

Thus providing access to Preventive Health Services would be critical in creating awareness of these risks to reduce the burden on health systems.

Unfortunately, in Ghana, over 60 per cent of Ghanaian women only reported breast cancer cases to the hospital when they had reached advanced stages.

According to the statement, Golden Star Ladies Club with partner support over the last five years had been promoting a Breast Cancer Awareness initiative within the organisation's catchment areas with the aim of bringing free and confidential screening to communities that would otherwise not enjoy the service.

It said so far, more than 10,400 women and girls had undergone clinical breast cancer screening, as many as 270 lives potentially saved.

The Prevention Health Units (PHUs), delivered under the programme partnership on the theme "Prevention is Better Than Cure" , emerged as a result of a five-year campaign of awareness by Golden Star and three years of collaboration under the partnership.

The partners are Deutsche Gesellschaft fÃ¼r Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Ghana Health Service, Breast Care International and AEL Mining Services.

In November 2017, Golden Star Resources' Breast Cancer Awareness programme was awarded with the Corporate Social Investment Project of the Year during the Ghana Mining Industry Awards.

GNA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA