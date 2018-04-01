Capacity Training Workshop For 109 Headteachers

The Quality Education Now (QEN) project under the SOS Childrens Villages Ghana (SOSCV), has organised a day's capacity building workshop for 109 head teachers and teachers from some selected public schools and some circuit supervisors in the Greater Accra Metropolis.

The workshop was to refresh the participants on the use and importance of timetable as a tool for promoting quality teaching and learning in the metropolis.

Participants were taken through the types of timetable and the definition of school timetable.

Addressing the participants at the workshop, Madam Margaret Frimpong, the Accra Metropolitan Director of Education said it was about time schools designed their own timetables to suit the schools co- curricular activities to help students catch up with time lost in participating in extra -curricular activities.

She explained that the school timetable was one of the important management tools that gave complete guidelines for all stakeholders on all that happens in any school environment, hence the need for the workshop.

She stressed the need for head teachers to allocate subjects and undertake classification of teachers to ensure better understanding of the schools timetable.

Madam Sheila Yemoteley Botwe, the Project Coordinator for QEN, commended the participants for ensuring a successful programme and entreated them to put what had been taught into practice for quality education delivery.

GNA