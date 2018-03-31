One More Person Dead From Deadly Injection

Another person has died from complications of the contaminated penicillin injections administered to him at the New Senchi Health Centre in the Eastern Region.

Debrah Leone, 31, died Saturday afternoon Joy News has learnt.

His father confirmed the death in an interview with Joy News’ Manasseh Azure Awuni.

This brings to four the total number of deaths recorded as a result of the injection. One more person is said to be in critical condition.

Some three people died including 42-year-old twin, Eugenia Atsupui Gapher, after taking the injection from the same hospital.

According to the brother of Eugenia who gave his name as Benjamin Gapher, the deceased took three injections in the buttocks on March 9, 12, 13 ostensibly to treat some skin infections.

She complained of severe pains thereafter and was later admitted to the VRA hospital in Akosombo. She died not long after.

Another person, Kojo Kyeremeh also died not long after taking the same injection from the same hospital. The third person, Bande Yobi, 78, a Muslim, also died and has since been buried from the same complications.

According to Benjamin Gapher, the complications from the contaminated penicillin include decomposing buttocks.

A surgeon was reported to have said it would take a miracle to save the lives of the victims.

Debrah Leone would not have that miracle. He died at the Trafalgar Regional Hospital in Ho, Saturday.

Arrest

Joy News has learnt that two persons have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman Samuel Kwame Agyekum confirmed the Physician Assistant at the Clinic together with the Disease Control Officer have been arrested.

They were picked up on Friday to assist with investigations.

He said they are awaiting the results of the investigations from the Police as well as the Food and Drugs Authority after taking samples of the injections administered.