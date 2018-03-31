Voice Ghana Director Receives Community Hero Award

Mr Francis Asong, Director of Voice of People with Disability Ghana (VOICE Ghana) has received a Community Hero of Philosophy Award from the National Philanthropy Forum (NPF).

The awards, which crowns the annual National Philanthropy Summit celebrated efforts of philanthropic entities and individuals who 'go the extra mile in pursuit of humanitarian causes'.

Mr Asong was celebrated for 'using his life as an agent of change' to empower people with disabilities at the grassroots to take charge of their lives and achieve their potentials.

The VOICE Ghana Director is known for his interest in social inclusion agenda for persons with disabilities and described as an expert in the use of Participatory Methodologies for facilitating development programmes for marginalised and socially excluded people with disabilities at the grassroots.

In 2015, he was adjudged the Continental Winner of the CEO Global Titans Nations Building Awards after emerging Winner for Ghana and West Africa.