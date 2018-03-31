EASTER - A MESSAGE NOT OR LITTLE UNDERSTOOD

Edward Bamfo-Darko

If you ask Christians to explain why Jesus died, they will give different answers, and none will be the accurate answer. Many Christians don’t even know why Jesus died. The nearest answer would be, ‘He died for our sins’. And because they don’t know why Jesus died, anyone can deceive them or ask them to practice things against His death, pay monies or repeat the very things He died to redeem humanity from, thereby jeopardizing their salvation in their ignorance.

Christians today enjoy “powerful” prayers, breakthrough ministrations, miracle crusades, “prophetic” meetings, anointing services or “holy ghost conferences”, as if there are special days to meet God. They travel distances to meet God or men of God, and pay monies for deliverances and breakthroughs; they seek men to interact with God on their behalves, as if they are still in the olden days.

To many Christians, the promise by God that He would pour out His Spirit upon all flesh in the last days, is yet to be fulfilled. They still seek “anointed” men or “prophets” to minister or prophesy and tell them what God wants them to hear or do. But these beliefs were practiced in the days when God poured His Spirit upon privileged few. Today, even housemaids can see revelations of God, and prophesy. The work of prophets and men of God today is to exhort, encourage and comfort by the word of faith to built faith in the people (Ephesians 4:11-14)

Peter said in the first day God poured out His Spirit upon all flesh, “But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy.” (Acts 2:16-18)

But you still see poor and deprived “Christians” in queues to hear from “prophets”, and some were told that they would die or become mad; and they are abused in different ways by these “prophets” or “men of God”, some sleep with married women or extort monies from many. The “prophetic” and the “miracle” business is so lucrative in Africa that university graduates and lecturers have deserted their professions to join.

Jesus did not die, so that God would forgive us our sins. God is not hard, or so unforgiving or finds it so difficult to forgive like us, to send His Son to die before He could be pacified to forgive. God does not have the character of love, He is love. A great quality of love is that it doesn’t fail or keep offenses.

On the cross before He died, Jesus asked the Father to forgive those who crucified Him. That would have been enough for the Father to have told Him to come down from the tree, and stop dying. What sin is greater than killing the Son of God?

Jesus did not die to deliver us from Satan or from demonic forces. Satan and devils are creatures of God. God didn’t need to kill His Son to deliver us from them, He would rather have killed them instead, and we all would be free from them forever.

Neither did Jesus die to heal or restore us. Long before He died, He healed many, opened the eyes of the blind, raised cripples and raised someone rotten in the grave.

Why then did Jesus die? Jesus died for only one reason. And that was to redeem us from the Law of works or the religious worship, that we might receive adoption of sons. This is outlined in two verses of the scripture.

The scripture says, “When the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons”. (Galatians 4:4-5)

“For it became him, for whom are all things, and by whom are all things, in bringing many sons unto glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings.” (Hebrews 2:10)

But this very reason why Jesus died is what people who call themselves Christians practice against or ignore and serve with their monies and long prayers, claiming that they have salvation in God.

If someone today, for example, erects an altar and kills a lamb on it as his “firstlings” or “firstfruits” as Abel did in Genesis 4, or takes birds, goat and sheep to sacrifice unto God as Abraham did in Genesis 15, or raises a stone in the bush, pours oil on it, prays and makes vows of tithes unto it as Jacob did in Genesis 28 or practices any of the ordinances such as the so-called anointing by oil or serves God with the monies ascribed by the Law, it is idol worship. These things are today done in shrines, occult worships and by religions such as Judaism, Islam and the others. In the olden days, God did not look at them as sins, but not at this time. This time, He is calling all people to repent of those things that were under the Law, and believe in the teachings of the Kingdom of God in Christ Jesus His Son.

Paul, who once championed the course of the Law, said in Athens, Greece, “Forasmuch then as we are the offspring of God, we ought not to think that the Godhead is like unto gold, or silver, or stone, graven by art and man's device. And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man (Jesus) whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead. (Acts 17:29-31)

“Now after that John was put in prison, Jesus came into Galilee, preaching the gospel of the kingdom of God, And saying, The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.” (Mark 1:14-15)

“The law and the prophets were until John: since that time the kingdom of God is preached, and every man presseth into it.” (Luke 16:16)

If someone claims to believe in Christ, and still observes those things of the old, that one is wasting one’s time. For the one cannot please God, not to talk about salvation. The righteousness and holiness by the Law cannot save anyone.

... for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain. (Galatians 2:21)

Paul said, “And because ye are sons, God hath sent forth the Spirit of his Son into your hearts, crying, Abba, Father. Wherefore thou art no more a servant, but a son; and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ. Howbeit then, when ye knew not God, ye did service unto them which by nature are no gods. But now, after that ye have known God, or rather are known of God, how turn ye again to the weak and beggarly elements, whereunto ye desire again to be in bondage? Ye observe days, and months, and times, and years. I am afraid of you, lest I have bestowed upon you labour in vain.” (Galatians 4:6-11)

Easter is “pascha” in Greek. Pascha means Passover. It is of Chaldee origin; the Passover (the meal, the day, the festival or the special sacrifices connected with it):--Easter, Passover.

Luke called Passover Easter in Acts 12:4. Luke was a Gentile physician, and it appears he was much more familiar with the word Easter than the Hebrew word Passover. Passover is “pecach” in Hebrew, and it means “pretermission, i.e. exemption; used only techically of the Jewish Passover (the festival or the victim):--passover (offering).

The first Easter or Passover occurred in Egypt. In Egypt, God said to Moses, “Speak ye unto all the congregation of Israel, saying, In the tenth day of this month they shall take to them every man a lamb, according to the house of their fathers, a lamb for an house: And if the household be too little for the lamb, let him and his neighbour next unto his house take it according to the number of the souls; every man according to his eating shall make your count for the lamb. Your lamb shall be without blemish, a male of the first year: ye shall take it out from the sheep, or from the goats: And ye shall keep it up until the fourteenth day of the same month: and the whole assembly of the congregation of Israel shall kill it in the evening. And they shall take of the blood, and strike it on the two side posts and on the upper door post of the houses, wherein they shall eat it. And they shall eat the flesh in that night, roast with fire, and unleavened bread; and with bitter herbs they shall eat it. And thus shall ye eat it; with your loins girded, your shoes on your feet, and your staff in your hand; and ye shall eat it in haste: it is the LORD'S passover. For I will pass through the land of Egypt this night, and will smite all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast; and against all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the LORD. And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and the plague shall not be upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt. And this day shall be unto you for a memorial; and ye shall keep it a feast to the LORD throughout your generations; ye shall keep it a feast by an ordinance for ever”. (Exodus 12:3-8, 11-14)

This first Easter was a miniature example of what God intended to do to save the world, and it was what we saw when Jesus of Nazareth was crucified on the tree in the Passover that occurred 2018 years ago to redeem the world from the curse of the Law. Note carefully that Jesus did not die to redeem the world from Satan or demons, but from His own Law that began in the Garden of Eden and extended on Mount Sinai, in order to adopt us as His own children and heirs.

As many as were of the works of the law were under the curse: for it is written that “Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them. But that no man is justified by the law in the sight of God, it is evident: for, The just shall live by faith. And the law is not of faith: but, The man that doeth them shall live in them. Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith. And this I say, that the covenant, that was confirmed before of God in Christ, the law, which was four hundred and thirty years after, cannot disannul, that it should make the promise of none effect. For if the inheritance be of the law, it is no more of promise: but God gave it to Abraham by promise. Wherefore then serveth the law? It was added because of transgressions, till the seed should come to whom the promise was made; and it was ordained by angels in the hand of a mediator. But before faith came, we were kept under the law, shut up unto the faith which should afterwards be revealed. Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after that faith is come, we are no longer under a schoolmaster. For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:10-14, 17-18, 23-26)

So “now we are delivered from the law, that being dead wherein we were held; that we should serve in newness of spirit (as children of God), and not in the oldness of the letter (as servants for wages or rewards)”. (Romans 7:6)

There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh (or human emotions and justifications), but after the Spirit (the Spirit of sonship). For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. (Romans 8:1-2)

The scribes and Pharisees brought unto Jesus a woman taken in adultery; and when they had set her in the midst, They say unto Jesus, “Master, this woman was taken in adultery, in the very act. Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest thou?” So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” And they which heard it, being convicted by their own conscience, went out one by one, beginning at the eldest, even unto the last: and Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst. Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

And He said to those who wanted to kill, because Moses commanded, “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.” (John 8:3-5, 7, 9, 31-32, 44)

When Moses descended from Mount Sinai, he commanded the Levites to kill three thousand souls who were worshiping an image made for them by their high priest, Aaron, who was the head of the Levites. Moses, who also was a Levite, said to the Levites, “Thus saith the Lord God of Israel, Put every man his sword by his side, and go in and out from gate to gate throughout the camp, and slay every man his brother, and every man his companion, and every man his neighbour.” And the children of Levi did according to the word of Moses: and there fell of the people that day about three thousand men. (Exodus 32:27-28)

All the people worshipped the image made by Aaron, including the children of Levi. But they turned to kill others for the very sins they all committed. The scripture says, “There is none righteous, no, not one. For all have sinned...” (Romans 3:10, 22)

However, there are some who deceive themselves and think that they are righteous by their deeds, and so they have the right to condemn or kill others.

When the true Spirit descended from above, He spoke by Peter, and in the same day three thousand souls of the same people who took part to kill the Son of God, were saved. Peter said to them, “Ye men of Israel, hear these words; Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him in the midst of you, as ye yourselves also know: Him, being delivered by the determinate counsel and foreknowledge of God, ye have taken, and by wicked hands have crucified and slain: Whom God hath raised up, having loosed the pains of death: because it was not possible that he should be holden of it. Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ. And with many other words did he testify and exhort, saying, Save yourselves from this untoward generation. Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls. (Acts 2:22-24, 36, 40-41)

If you believe in Jesus, and keep His words, then you will become His disciple indeed, and you will know the truth, and the truth will save you from the generation of Moses’ disciples, the generation of witches and wizards, children of Satan, liars, who claim to be angels of light, prophets, apostles and God-lovers.

But if you will keep another master apart from Christ, or if you will keep both masters, Moses and Christ, at the same time, know that you cannot be the disciple of any, and the children of Satan, the devils, witches, wizards, occults, principalities, powers of darkness, wicked spirits in high places will kill and destroy you, because you are a fornicator.

You claim to be a bride of Christ, but at the same time, you are flirting with Moses and the prophets, are you not committing adultery? If you are a bride of Jesus, what do you want by Moses? You are a bride of two men.

Paul said, “For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ. But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ. For if he that cometh preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit, which ye have not received, or another gospel, which ye have not accepted, ye might well bear with him.” (2 Corinthians 11:2-4)

It is another Jesus, another spirit and another gospel, if it is a mixture of the doctrine and commandments of Moses from Mount Sinai; the gospel of grace and law, the so-called “balance teaching”. If you say that Abel first offered first fruit, or Moses commanded that it should be offered, Abraham first gave tithes, or Moses and the prophets commanded, Moses gave the law of anointing oil, the sacrifices, the ordinances and the commandments, and so you should keep all. But if you miss one of them, be sure that you shall be killed by the children of the devil, and Christ cannot be of help, neither your prayers nor worship.

For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them. (Galatians 3:10)

Paul asked, “Tell me, ye that desire to be under the law, do ye not hear the law? For it is written, that Abraham had two sons, the one by a bondmaid, the other by a freewoman. ... Which things are an allegory: for these are the two covenants; the one from the mount Sinai, which gendereth to bondage, which is Agar. For this Agar is mount Sinai in Arabia, and answereth to Jerusalem which now is, and is in bondage with her children.” (Galatians 4:21-25)

Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the (works from the book of the) law; ye are fallen from grace. (Galatians 5:4)

Note carefully, “all things, which are written in the book of the law”. What is “the book of the law”? After the death of Moses, God commanded Joshua, “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success. Have not I commanded thee?...” (Joshua 1:8-9)

What was “the book of the law”? This was the bundle of writings left by Moses, comprising the five Books of Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy, which formed the doctrine and the practices of the prophets and the children of Israel. If anyone resolves to practice any of the works in them as a means of justifying oneself before God, the one has made the death of Christ vain.

If the world and Christians can understand the Message which God sent by Easter, they would be delivered from any power which holds mankind in slavery, from addictions of sin, from deprivation, oppressions by devils and destructions by sicknesses, and they would become peculiar people unto God. That was exactly what God desired for the people after He had delivered them by the first Easter on earth. But after the people were delivered, they all perished afterwards, because they did not believe.

The scripture says, “But with many of them God was not well pleased: for they were overthrown in the wilderness. Now all these things happened unto them for ensamples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come. Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.” (1 Corinthians 10:5, 11-12)

God still assures that He is ready to cast down “every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bring into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ; And have in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled.” (2 Corinthians 10:5-6)

Nobody will be able to set oneself free from slavery of any source, either by sins, devils, money, relationship, physical or spiritual, if the Easter Message is not fully obeyed. If the message is obeyed halfway, it is just as not obeyed at all.

By the first Easter, God delivered the people from the slavery of Egypt. And not only from slavery of man, but also from death by angel of death or Satan, from deprivation or destitute of finances and all sicknesses. Sin was not mentioned as one of the reasons for their deliverance. Were they righteous and holy people? In that Easter night, the firstborns of the Egyptians were destroyed by the angel of death or Satan, but not a single Israeli died.

Similar mass death occurred when Jesus was born. Herod ordered the killing of “all the children that were in Bethlehem, and in all the coasts thereof, from two years old and under, according to the time which he had diligently enquired of the wise men.” (Matthew 2:16)

These trends of demonic deaths have not changed. During Easter and Christmas occasions, there are unusually high number of tragic deaths. As much as this cannot be speculated, or used as a means to raise prayer and deliverance services during these occasions, it shows that the demonic realms revisit the atrocities that characterized the first occasions.

God also said to the people, “... and it shall come to pass, that, when ye go, ye shall not go empty: But everyone (with) jewels of silver, and jewels of gold, and raiment: and ye shall put them upon your sins, and upon your daughters; and ye shall spoil the Egyptians.” (Exodus 3:21-22)

He brought them forth also with silver and gold: and there was not one feeble person among their tribes. (Psalms 105:37)

The same promises remain unto us today in Him. But no one can inherit them, if we do not first obey. No amount of prayer, fasting, worship, tongues, all-nights, tithing, seed sowing, bishops’ offering, bottles of olive oil, attendance of anointing services and prophecies can heal or deliver from demonic oppressions, tragedies, poverty and sicknesses, if the Easter Message is not fully obeyed.

“... with his stripes we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5)

“... for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.” (2 Corinthians 8:9)

“... through death he (destroyed) him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.” (Hebrews 2:14-15)

But all these promises would remain wishes and mere words in our mouths and daily recitation, confession and hope, yet they would not become realities. We would only hear, “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health... (3 John 2), but we shall remain feeble, sick and poor.

The people of the first Easter failed to believe in God; it was not disobedience to the Ten Commandments or any of the works, but the commandment to believe in the truth, and so they all perished, except two. The two said, “Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.” But the men that went up with them said, “We be not able to go up against the people; for they are stronger than we.” And the people believed their evil report, and rejected the gospel of the Promised Land.

God said in His verdict, “Because all those men which have seen my glory, and my miracles, which I did in Egypt and in the wilderness, and have tempted me now these ten times, and have not hearkened to my voice; Surely they shall not see the land which I sware unto their fathers, neither shall any of them that provoked me see it: But my servant Caleb, because he had another spirit with him, and hath followed me fully, him will I bring into the land whereinto he went; and his seed shall possess it. Say unto them, As truly as I live, saith the Lord, as ye have spoken in mine ears, so will I do to you: Your carcases shall fall in this wilderness; and all that were numbered of you, according to your whole number, from twenty years old and upward, which have murmured against me, Doubtless ye shall not come into the land, concerning which I sware to make you dwell therein, save Caleb the son of Jephunneh, and Joshua the son of Nun. ... your children shall wander in the wilderness forty years, and bear your whoredoms, until your carcases be wasted in the wilderness. After the number of the days in which ye searched the land, even forty days, each day for a year, shall ye bear your iniquities, even forty years, and ye shall know my breach of promise. I the Lord have said, I will surely do it unto all this evil congregation, that are gathered together against me: in this wilderness they shall be consumed, and there they shall die.” (Numbers 14:22-24, 28-35)

Ten of the spies, who were sent by Moses, with Caleb and Joshua, to spy the Promised Land, came with evil report that God could not be relied upon, because the people of the Laid were giants. And all the people believed in their words, they believed in their leaders more than God. That was their only sin.

And Caleb stilled the people before Moses, and said, “Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.” But the men that went up with him said, We be not able to go up against the people; for they are stronger than we. And they brought up an evil report of the land which they had searched unto the children of Israel, saying, The land, through which we have gone to search it, is a land that eateth up the inhabitants thereof; and all the people that we saw in it are men of a great stature. And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight. And all the congregation lifted up their voice, and cried; and the people wept that night. And Joshua the son of Nun, and Caleb the son of Jephunneh, which were of them that searched the land, rent their clothes: And they spake unto all the company of the children of Israel, saying, The land, which we passed through to search it, is an exceeding good land. If the Lord delight in us, then he will bring us into this land, and give it us; a land which floweth with milk and honey. Only rebel not ye against the Lord, neither fear ye the people of the land; for they are bread for us: their defence is departed from them, and the Lord is with us: fear them not. But all the congregation bade stone them with stones. And the glory of the Lord appeared in the tabernacle of the congregation before all the children of Israel. And the Lord said unto “Moses, How long will this people provoke me? and how long will it be ere they believe me, for all the signs which I have shewed among them?” (Numbers 13:30-14:1-11)

Caleb and Joshua preached the gospel of faith in God to the people, and they encouraged them to believe in Him. But they were not the majority. Those who preached fear and despair were many, so they had more influence. And the people believed them instead.

Don’t forget that it was God Himself Who sent them into slavery in Egypt, and it was He Who delivered them and promised to bring them to the Promised Land.

He said to Abraham, “Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years; And also that nation, whom they shall serve, will I judge: and afterward shall they come out with great substance. And thou shalt go to thy fathers in peace; thou shalt be buried in a good old age. But in the fourth generation they shall come hither again...” (Genesis 15:13-16)

He told Moses, “Go, and gather the elders of Israel together, and say unto them, The Lord God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, of Isaac, and of Jacob, appeared unto me, saying, I have surely visited you, and seen that which is done to you in Egypt: And I have said, I will bring you up out of the affliction of Egypt unto the land... flowing with milk and honey. And they shall hearken to thy voice: and thou shalt come, thou and the elders of Israel, unto the king of Egypt... And I am sure that the king of Egypt will not let you go, no, not by a mighty hand. And I will stretch out my hand, and smite Egypt with all my wonders which I will do in the midst thereof: and after that he will let you go. And I will give this people favour...” (Exodus 3:16-21)

God was sure that the children of Israel would easily believe this gospel. He was rather not sure that the king of Egypt would easily let the people go. And He was ready to deal with the king of Egypt.

Two main things make the death of Christ vain. The first is the works of the law and the second is traditional beliefs and adherence.

... if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain. (Galatians 2:21)

(You make) the word of God of none effect through your tradition, which ye have delivered... (Mark 7:13)

WHY FROM THE LAW, AND NOT FROM SIN IN PARTICULAR?

We were told at Sunday school that Jesus died to deliver us from sins. But how? If Jesus died to deliver us from sins, then we shouldn’t be able to sin anymore or struggle to keep ourselves from sins. Because it would be difficult for us to commit something we have been delivered from. What then does it mean to be delivered from sin?

The Law was the reason why the people sinned. And so, if we are delivered from the Law, then we won’t be able to sin anymore. “For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.” (Romans 6:14) If a person who believes in Christ therefore, has problems with sin, then he or she is still fondling with the Law ignorantly. The strength or power of sin is the Law

“... the strength of sin is the law.” (1 Corinthians 15:56)

“What shall we say then? Is the law sin? God forbid. Nay, I had not known sin, but by the law: for I had not known lust, except the law had said, Thou shalt not covet. But sin, taking occasion by the commandment, wrought in me all manner of concupiscence. For without the law sin was dead.” (Romans 7:7-8)

But Christians today are taught the very practices and works of the Law, the sacrifices, offerings, ordinances and the commandments, from which Christ died to redeem the world. What is the need then to celebrate the occasion, if you still don’t believe in God?

GOD DID NOT SEND HIS SON TO DIE TO DELIVER US FROM SATAN AND DEVILS OR TO HEAL US THAT WE WOULD NOT DIE

Paul said they trusted “in God which raiseth the dead: Who delivered us from so great a death... “ (2 Corinthians 1:9-10) What is that great a death which Paul was referring to? Or when you said, “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?” (Romans 7:24)

Or Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness...” (Colossians 1:13) What is “the power of darkness”? Is it the powder of Satan? Does it mean Christ died to deliver us from the power of Satan and demonic forces? Satan and demons do not have such a power to demand the death of Christ before God can deliver us from their hands.

GOD WOULD NOT NEED TO OFFER HIS SON TO DELIVER THE WORLD FORM SATAN AND DEVILS. NEITHER DID JESUS DIE TO HEAL OR DELIVER YOU FROM DEATH. Before Jesus died, He healed the sick, cast out devils and raised the dead, even one who was dead, buried and rotten in the grave. When the devils saw Him in the synagogue, and they are often in the churches, they trembled, and said to Him, Have you come to destroy us?

Luke recorded, “And in the synagogue there was a man, which had a spirit of an unclean devil, and cried out with a loud voice, ‘Saying, Let us alone; what have we to do with thee, thou Jesus of Nazareth? art thou come to destroy us? I know thee who thou art; the Holy One of God.’ And Jesus rebuked him, saying, ‘Hold thy peace, and come out of him.’ And when the devil had thrown him in the midst, he came out of him, and hurt him not. And they were all amazed, and spake among themselves, saying, ‘What a word is this! for with authority and power he commandeth the unclean spirits, and they come out.’” (Luke 4:33-36)

So He didn’t need to die before He can deliver you from all these devils. Who is Satan for God to offer His Son before He could deliver His own creation from him? Satan is just a creature of God, Who can be destroyed by just one son and one angel of God.

“And I saw an angel come down from heaven, having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand. And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years, And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season.” (Revelation 20:1-3)

If one angel could bind Satan, want about the sins of Gos who have power more than angels couldn’t bind him? If even God permits me or you, we can terminate Satan and demons from existence. So why should God sent His Son to die because He wanted to deliver us from him?

Adam was not a captive or a slave of Satan from the beginning. From the beginning, the man had dominion over all the creatures on earth, in the air and in the seas. Once you are a creature and found in the earth realm, in the waters or in the atmosphere, you are a subject under man’s kingdom.

Long before Adam transgressed, Satan was one of the beasts, which he named. Adam gave him the name serpent, he didn’t know that it was an old creature called Lucifer, which fell and got the name Satan.

And Adam gave names to all cattle, and to the fowl of the air, and to every beast of the field... (Genesis 2:20)

Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made... (Genesis 3:1)

So, Satan and demons could not be the power from which God sent His Son to deliver us. What power then did God send His only Son to die that we might be free from? That power could only be the power of God. It is only the power of God that would require the death of the Son of God and the shedding of His blood to deliver us from. GOD SENT HIS SON TO DIE TO DELIVER US FROM THE LAW OF GOD. It was the Law that held us captive, anyone who is under the Law of God is a captive and in bondage. For it is written, that Abraham had two sons, the one by a bondmaid... For this bondmaid Hagar is Mount Sinai in Arabia, and “answereth to Jerusalem which now is, and is in bondage with her children.”

“But now we are delivered from the law... wherein we were held...”

The apostle called the Law “the yoke of bondage”. He said, “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage. Behold, I Paul say unto you, that if ye be circumcised, Christ shall profit you nothing. Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace.” (Galatians 5:1-2, 4)

In every sovereign country, the people are held by the laws, and in every kingdom, the words of the king, are the power that governs, condemns, justifies, imprisons or kills. The judges and the courts have no power themselves, they rule over cases, judge and condemn according to the laws of the land.

The Law of God is the power of God. It was the Law that gave Satan and demons power to condemn, curse, enslave, kill and destroy human beings and to plan their evil purposes. “THE LAW” IS THE SHORT FORM OF “THE LAW OF SIN AND DEATH.” The “Law of sin and death” is the full form of the Law.

“There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus... the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh.” (Romans 8:1-3)

The other name of the Law is the Law of Works, compared to the Law of Faith, which is by Christ Jesus. To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus. Where is boasting then? It is excluded. By what law? of works? Nay: but by the law of faith. Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law. (Romans 3:26-28)

Christ Jesus delivered us from our works, which were by the Law, and were the means to please God for justification, as were the case before Jesus died, that we might be called children of God. When we are therefore delivered from the Law of sin and death or the Law of works, and adopted by the Spirit of Son of God to be sons and daughters, Satan’s power to curse, kill and destroy is destroyed, because we can’t sin anymore. Nobody can sin without the Law of sin or works.

“... for where no law is, there is no transgression.” (Romans 4:15)

“For until the law sin was in the world: but sin is not imputed when there is no law.” (Romans 5:13)

“For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.”

“Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29), means ‘Behold the Lamb of God, Who takes away the law of sin and death or the law of works of the world.’

“Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee (John 5:14) means, ‘Behold, you are made whole: don’t go back to the Law of sin and death or the law of works no more, lest a worse thing will come unto you.

“... go, and sin no more” (John 8:11) means, ‘Don’t go back to the Law of sin and death or the law of works anymore.’

The disciples of Jesus or those who believed and followed Jesus were not observing the Law, they were not observing Sabbath or the ‘Thou shalt nots’ of Moses. When the Jews complained, Jesus defended them.

At that time Jesus went on the sabbath day through the corn; and his disciples were an hungred, and began to pluck the ears of corn, and to eat. But when the Pharisees saw it, they said unto him, Behold, thy disciples do that which is not lawful to do upon the sabbath day. But he said unto them, Have ye not read what David did, when he was an hungred, and they that were with him; How he entered into the house of God, and did eat the shewbread, which was not lawful for him to eat, neither for them which were with him, but only for the priests? Or have ye not read in the law, how that on the sabbath days the priests in the temple profane the sabbath, and are blameless? But I say unto you, That in this place is one greater than the temple. But if ye had known what this meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice, ye would not have condemned the guiltless. For the Son of man is Lord even of the sabbath day. (Matthew 12:1-8)

That was why the Jews persecuted jesus’ disciples or cast out anyone who confessed Jesus and followed Him from the synagogues. But they did not persecute the disciples of John, even though they confessed Jesus, believed in the Kingdom of God and they were baptized just as Jesus’ disciples. Because John taught his disciples to obey the Law and the Prophets.

... for the Jews had agreed already, that if any man did confess that he was Christ, he should be put out of the synagogue. (John 9:22)

Meanwhile, John confessed to his disciples that Jesus was the Christ, and he taught them the Kingdom of God and baptized them.

John declared to his disciples, “And I knew him not: but that he should be made manifest to Israel, therefore am I come baptizing with water. And John bare record, saying, I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and it abode upon him. And I knew him not: but he that sent me to baptize with water, the same said unto me, Upon whom thou shalt see the Spirit descending, and remaining on him, the same is he which baptizeth with the Holy Ghost. And I saw, and bare record that this is the Son of God.” (John 1:31-34)

He made it plain to the Jews that Jesus was the Christ the Son of God. He said, Ye yourselves bear me witness, that I said, I am not the Christ, but that I am sent before him. He must increase, but I must decrease. He that hath received his testimony hath set to his seal that God is true. For he whom God hath sent speaketh the words of God: for God giveth not the Spirit by measure unto him. The Father loveth the Son, and hath given all things into his hand. He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.” (John 3:28, 30, 33-36)

John preached to the Pharisees and all the people about the Kingdom of God, just as Jesus. But the Pharisees and the chief priests did not persecute him.

In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judaea, And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.t to him Jerusalem, and all Judaea, and all the region round about Jordan, And were baptized of him in Jordan, confessing their sins. But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees come to his baptism, he said unto them, O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come? (Matthew 3:1-2, 6-7)

But Jesus and His disciples were persecuted because Jesus was teaching them that, “The law and the prophets were until John...” (Luke 16:16). He was therefore not observing the Law and the prophets, and so the Jews sought to kill Him.

And therefore did the Jews persecute Jesus, and sought to slay him, because he had done these things on the sabbath day. (John 5:16)

Jesus did not come to destroy the Law and the Prophets, He came to fulfill, accomplish or replete. He said, “I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil. For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.” (Matthew 5:17-18)

The Greek word for “fulfill” is “pleroo”, from “pleres”; replete, or covered over; by analogy, complete:--full.

“Pleroo” means, to make replete, i.e. (literally) to cram (a net), level up (a hollow), or (figuratively) to furnish (or imbue, diffuse, influence), satisfy, execute (an office), finish (a period or task), verify (or coincide with a prediction), etc.:--accomplish, X after, (be) complete, end, expire, fill (up), fulfil, (be, make) full (come), fully preach, perfect, supply.

Jesus fulfilled the Law and the Prophets, when He disregarded the Sabbath. The penalty was death. The Law says to the people, “Ye shall keep the sabbath therefore; for it is holy unto you: every one that defileth it shall surely be put to death: for whosoever doeth any work therein, that soul shall be cut off from among his people.” (Exodus 31:14)

Jesus worked on the Sabbath, He healed a cripple on that day, which is a work. And therefore did the Jews persecute Jesus, and sought to slay him, because he had done these things on the sabbath day.

The Law stipulates, “And if a man have committed a sin worthy of death, and he be to be put to death, and thou hang him on a tree: His body shall not remain all night upon the tree, but thou shalt in any wise bury him that day; (for he that is hanged is accursed of God;) that thy land be not defiled, which the Lord thy God giveth thee for an inheritance.” (Deuteronomy 21:22-23)

The Jews hanged on the tree, because He committed offense worthy of death. When the even was come, there came a rich man of Arimathæa, named Joseph... He went to Pilate, and begged the body of Jesus... and he wrapped it in a clean linen cloth, And laid it in his own new tomb... (Matthew 27:57-60)

HONOUR THE LIVING, AND NOT THE DEAD

Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus came for the dead body of Christ, and spiced it and buried it in a new tomb. But they were not heard again when He resurrected. If they had cared so much to prepare His body for burial like Mary, the sister of Lazarus, who also poured expensive oil on His body for His burial, they were supposed to following Him afterwards when He resurrected to explore the new life by Him, as Mary did.

Mark recorded a similar incidents in the house of Simeon the leper. He said, “And being in Bethany in the house of Simon the leper, as he sat at meat, there came a woman having an alabaster box of ointment of spikenard very precious; and she brake the box, and poured it on his head. Jesus said, “She hath done what she could: she is come aforehand to anoint my body to the burying. Verily I say unto you, Wheresoever this gospel shall be preached throughout the whole world, this also that she hath done shall be spoken of for a memorial of her.” (Mark 14:3, 8-9)

Apostle John, who was with Jesus in that day, recorded that Lazarus and his two sisters, Martha and Mary, were at the dinner, and it was Marr, who,poured the ointment. He said, “And Jesus six days before the passover came to Bethany, where Lazarus was which had been dead, whom he raised from the dead. There they made him a supper; and Martha served: but Lazarus was one of them that sat at the table with him. Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair: and the house was filled with the odour of the ointment. Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon's son, which should betray him, Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor Then said Jesus, Let her alone: against the day of my burying hath she kept this.’” (John 12:1-5, 7)

Joseph of Arimethea and Nicodemus were only interested in the dead body, as many Christians are today, but not the resurrected Man. John said, “And after this Joseph of Arimathaea, being a disciple of Jesus, but secretly for fear of the Jews, besought Pilate that he might take away the body of Jesus: and Pilate gave him leave. He came therefore, and took the body of Jesus. And there came also Nicodemus, which at the first came to Jesus by night, and brought a mixture of myrrh and aloes, about an hundred pound weight. Then took they the body of Jesus, and wound it in linen clothes with the spices, as the manner of the Jews is to bury. Now in the place where he was crucified there was a garden; and in the garden a new sepulchre, wherein was never man yet laid. There laid they Jesus therefore because of the Jews' preparation day; for the sepulchre was nigh at hand.” (John 19:38-42)

But they were not heard again after His resurrection. It was not also mentioned that they were among the 120, who received the outpouring of the Spirit, fifty days later. It was the revelation of His resurrection that empowers the believer to be resurrected from the great death with Him, the death by the Law, and lifted us far above principalities and powers, the resurrection with Him by the Spirit makes us new creatures, the firstborn of God’s creation, coming from death.

God raised Jesus by His Spirit, the Spirit of God. And we have the same Spirit in us, who raised Christ from the dead. “And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness. But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you. (Romans 8:10-11)

God raised Jesus (and us together with Him) from the dead to justify us. But for us also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead;Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification. (Romans 4:24-25)

Paul said he had destroyed what he used to persecute the saints, that is, his discipleship of the Law and services to it. If he rebuilt it, he made himself a transgressor. “For if I build again the things which I destroyed, I make myself a transgressor. For I through the law am dead to the law, that I might live unto God. I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain.” (Galatians 2:18-21)

We shouldn’t therefore, be ignorant of the resurrection power, that new power now working in us, and we shouldn’t do anything to hinder it. If we go back to the Law we make it vain and useless. “Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace. For we through the Spirit wait for the hope of righteousness by faith.” (Galatians 5:4-5)

We should know “what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.” (Ephesians 1:19-23)

That was how Christ Jesus fulfilled the Law to redeem us from them. The scripture therefore, says, “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree.” (Galatians 3:13)

“... now we are delivered from the law...”

If you see Christians tormented by devils, evil dreams, sicknesses of all kinds, deprivations and oppressions, it means they are deceived to live by their works or the law of sin and death. The same “men of God” who come with “miracles” and prophetic words are the same people who ask them to pay monies, sow seeds or bath olive oils etc for deliverances and prosperity. And since these “believers are ignorant of what Jesus died to redeem them from they follow.

“O foolish Galatians, who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you? This only would I learn of you, Received ye the Spirit by the works of the law, or by the hearing of faith? Are ye so foolish? ... He therefore that ministereth to you the Spirit, and worketh miracles among you, doeth he it by the works of the law, or by the hearing of faith?” (Galatians 3:1-5)

It was the Law that made Saul, who later became Paul, persecuted, imprisoned and killed the disciples of Jesus. He said, he was “taught according to the perfect manner of the law of the fathers, and was zealous toward God, as ye all are this day. And I persecuted this way unto the death, binding and delivering into prisons both men and women. As also the high priest doth bear me witness, and all the estate of the elders: from whom also I received letters unto the brethren, and went to Damascus, to bring them which were there bound unto Jerusalem, for to be punished.” (Acts 22:3-5)

He told the people, “My manner of life from my youth, which was at the first among mine own nation at Jerusalem, know all the Jews; Which knew me from the beginning, if they would testify, that after the most straitest sect of our religion I lived a Pharisee. I verily thought with myself, that I ought to do many things contrary to the name of Jesus of Nazareth. Which thing I also did in Jerusalem: and many of the saints did I shut up in prison, having received authority from the chief priests; and when they were put to death, I gave my voice against them. And I punished them oft in every synagogue, and compelled them to blaspheme; and being exceedingly mad against them, I persecuted them even unto strange cities.” (Acts 26:4-5, 9-11)

But when Jesus opened his eyes, he turned against Moses and the Prophets, and he preached and taught the grace and the truth in Christ, and therefore, he became an enemy of the Pharisees, the chief priests and the people. And they sought to kill him in the temple.

The apostles and the disciples of Jesus compromised to teach the Law and the Prophets alongside the Gospel of Christ to avoid persecution and threats of death from the Jews. So they advised Paul to do the same, when he came to Jerusalem.

“And when they heard it, they glorified the Lord, and said unto him, ‘Thou seest, brother, how many thousands of Jews there are which believe; and they are all zealous of the law: And they are informed of thee, that thou teachest all the Jews which are among the Gentiles to forsake Moses, saying that they ought not to circumcise their children, neither to walk after the customs. What is it therefore? the multitude must needs come together: for they will hear that thou art come. Do therefore this that we say to thee: We have four men which have a vow on them; Them take, and purify thyself with them, and be at charges with them, that they may shave their heads: and all may know that those things, whereof they were informed concerning thee, are nothing; but that thou thyself also walkest orderly, and keepest the law. As touching the Gentiles which believe, we have written and concluded that they observe no such thing, save only that they keep themselves from things offered to idols, and from blood, and from strangled, and from fornication.’ Then Paul took the men, and the next day purifying himself with them entered into the temple, to signify the accomplishment of the days of purification, until that an offering should be offered for every one of them. And when the seven days were almost ended, the Jews which were of Asia, when they saw him in the temple, stirred up all the people, and laid hands on him, Crying out, ‘Men of Israel, help: This is the man, that teacheth all men every where against the people, and the law, and this place...’ And all the city was moved, and the people ran together: and they took Paul, and drew him out of the temple: and forthwith the doors were shut. And as they went about to kill him, tidings came unto the chief captain of the band, that all Jerusalem was in an uproar. Who immediately took soldiers and centurions, and ran down unto them... (Acts 21:20-32)

The apostles of Jesus were afraid of the Jews, so when Jesus sent them alone without His company, they obeyed ordinances of Moses, they anointed with oil, which Jesus or Paul never once did. The Holy Spirit recorded what they did when Jesus sent them alone to the Jews.

And they went out, and preached that men should repent. And they cast out many devils, and anointed with oil many that were sick, and healed them. (Mark 6:12-13)

James, the brother of Jesus from the same mother, who later became the head of the Jerusalem church, taught against his brother Jesus, he taught the ordinances of Moses, and said to the disciples, “Is any sick among you? let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord.” (James 5:14)

So, they did not have problem with the Pharisees, the chief priests and the people, just as John the Baptist. Their only problem was Herod, just as John the Baptist. Herod killed John the Baptist and Apostle James the brother of Apostle John. (Acts 12:1-2)

Paul had problems with the apostles of Christ, because they were following the Law and the Prophets. He said, “... when I saw that they walked not uprightly according to the truth of the gospel, I said unto Peter before them all, If thou, being a Jew, livest after the manner of Gentiles, and not as do the Jews, why compellest thou the Gentiles to live as do the Jews? Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified. But if, while we seek to be justified by Christ, we ourselves also are found sinners, is therefore Christ the minister of sin? God forbid. For if I build again the things which I destroyed, I make myself a transgressor. For I through the law am dead to the law, that I might live unto God. I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain.” (Galatians 2:14-21)

Can you imagine that the apostles and the elders in Jerusalem allowed the Pharisees to come into the church to teach the Law of Moses, the very thing that killed their Master? The Jews killed Jesus by the Law. They accused Him and charged Pilate to kill Him by their Law.

When the chief priests therefore and officers saw him, they cried out, saying, Crucify him, crucify him. Pilate saith unto them, Take ye him, and crucify him: for I find no fault in him. The Jews answered him, We have a law, and by our law he ought to die... When Pilate therefore heard that saying, he was the more afraid. (John 19:6-8)

But they allowed the Pharisees to teach the disciples the same Law that was used to accuse and condemn their Master in the church, which He redeemed from the very Law by His blood, and urged the saints to obey them, else they could not be saved. And they wanted to spread these same doctrine abroad throughout the churches, had it not been Paul and Barnabas.

And certain men which came down from Judæa taught the brethren, and said, Except ye be circumcised after the manner of Moses, ye cannot be saved. When therefore Paul and Barnabas had no small dissension and disputation with them, they determined that Paul and Barnabas, and certain other of them, should go up to Jerusalem unto the apostles and elders about this question. But there rose up certain of the sect of the Pharisees which believed, saying, That it was needful to circumcise them, and to command them to keep the law of Moses. And the apostles and elders came together for to consider of this matter. (Acts 15:1-2, 5-6)

They did not consider it or see anything wrong with the teachings of the Pharisees in the church until Paul and Barnabas rose against it. But even all they did was that they wrote letters only to the Gentiles not to observe the Law of Moses and their prophets. Which means, the Jewish believers could continue to observe them.

And when there had been much disputing, Peter rose up, and said unto them, Men and brethren, ye know how that a good while ago God made choice among us, that the Gentiles by my mouth should hear the word of the gospel, and believe. And God, which knoweth the hearts, bare them witness, giving them the Holy Ghost, even as he did unto us; And put no difference between us and them, purifying their hearts by faith. Now therefore why tempt ye God, to put a yoke upon the neck of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear? But we believe that through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ we shall be saved, even as they. Then all the multitude kept silence, and gave audience to Barnabas and Paul, declaring what miracles and wonders God had wrought among the Gentiles by them. Then pleased it the apostles and elders, with the whole church, to send chosen men of their own company to Antioch with Paul and Barnabas; namely, Judas surnamed Barsabas, and Silas, chief men among the brethren: And they wrote letters by them after this manner; The apostles and elders and brethren send greeting unto the brethren which are of the Gentiles in Antioch and Syria and Cilicia: Forasmuch as we have heard, that certain which went out from us have troubled you with words, subverting your souls, saying, Ye must be circumcised, and keep the law: to whom we gave no such commandment: It seemed good unto us, being assembled with one accord, to send chosen men unto you with our beloved Barnabas and Paul, Men that have hazarded their lives for the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. We have sent therefore Judas and Silas, who shall also tell you the same things by mouth. For it seemed good to the Holy Ghost, and to us, to lay upon you no greater burden than these necessary things; That ye abstain from meats offered to idols, and from blood, and from things strangled, and from fornication: from which if ye keep yourselves, ye shall do well. Fare ye well. So when they were dismissed, they came to Antioch: and when they had gathered the multitude together, they delivered the epistle. (Acts 15:7-12, 22-29)

Why is it that Satan and his children are against anyone who teaches the truth and tell people to avoid those who preach and practice the Law of Moses and the Prophets? The power of sin, condemnation, curse, tragedies and tragic deaths is the Law, and not Satan, demons, witches or wizards. No devil, witch or wizard can kill human being, God’s own creature, without the person being under the Law or following ordinances, commandments and sacrifices; anointing oil, tithes, first fruits, ‘thou shalt not’ and the other Old Covenant practices.

“The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.” (1 Corinthians 15:56)

So, it is not the devils you should fear or the witches you should kill or tithes you should pay to avoid curse or seeds you should sow for breakthrough or prophets that should deliver you or the sacrifices you give them that break demonic spells, because the power of curse, demonic enslavement, destruction, tragic deaths and eternal condemnation is by any, but the Law of Moses. (Deuteronomy 28:15-68)

Jesus told the Jews, “Do not think that I will accuse you to the Father: there is one that accuseth you, even Moses, in whom ye trust.” (John 5:45)

Satan used the power of death by the Law to intimidate and enslave. When Christ died to redeem us, the power was destroyed. Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage. (Hebrews 2:13-14)

But many are bringing back the power of death, deprivation and destruction for Satan to capitalize. These are workers and agents of Satan. Satan’s deception is to bring many people back to the Law, so that they cannot be saved. Because if God had sent His Son to die to deliver you from something, and you go back to it again, He can’t sent His Son a second time to deliver you. So you shall be destroyed eternally.

For it is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted of the heavenly gift, and were made partakers of the Holy Ghost, And have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come, If they shall fall away, to renew them again unto repentance; seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God afresh, and put him to an open shame. For the earth which drinketh in the rain that cometh oft upon it, and bringeth forth herbs meet for them by whom it is dressed, receiveth blessing from God: But that which beareth thorns and briers is rejected, and is nigh unto cursing; whose end is to be burned. (Hebrews 6:4-8)

If you have not heard about Jesus, then you don’t have any problem. But Satan first tells you about Him, and the grace in Him, then he preaches the Law and the Prophets and compel you to obey them; he asks you to work for your righteousness, pay for your own blessings and heal yourself by paying monies to pastors or prophets.