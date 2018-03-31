Reciprocities In Life

Couple of years ago when I had applied for a national passport, it was detectedthe date of birth on my national ID card differ from the one I had written in the passport application form. I was then asked to go back and amend the errors after which I should come back to proceed with the application process. It was a disappointment to me since I really needed the passport no sooner. I had no option than to begin another stressful and memorable adventure as I set to the Electoral Commission head office to have it done that same day. Now, my problem was the location. As at then I knew nothing about the location to electoral commission head office in Accra, even though I hadbeen in Accra since infancy, playing “Chaskele” on the corridors of Nungua.

Walking from the passport office to the electoral commission is really a long distance and only broke guys could walk on a hot sunny afternoon without boarding a taxi.Yes I was so broke by then that I had to walk. I then asked some few passersby and pedestrians around who gave me directions, even though I could not fullyconnect the dots in my imagination. The weather was so hot that I looked as though I was showered in the rain of sweat. The three pieces of handkerchiefs I was holding became super wet and my shirt became wet also. I stopped by and bought few additional handkerchiefs.

Not knowing the location at all, I was relying on directions given to me by those I met on my way. Some directions were not clear enough to me but I still had to move on. When I get to a place I would realize that is not where I was trying to locate so I had to return immediately and embark on a different road. I moved to and fro Ridge to Cantonment, from Asylum Down back to Ridge and round the neighborhood back and forth. I had still not gotten my direction well as I kept on asking and people showing me directions upon directions. I became so tired and even hungry. The clock was also ticking since I had to hurry up and get back to the passport office to proceed with the application process I had began few hours ago.I became disorganized. Just when I wanted to give up my search and return home disappointed, lo and behold, there I met this young guy of my age who finally gave me the right direction to the electoral commission head office which was just in front of me unaware. I thanked him, went to the office and accomplished all processes, got back to the passport office and also completed my application process that same day and went home happily but weary and hungry.

Now, here comes the puzzle; for the past three years I happen to be living around the same vicinity where I was once lost but for a savior I got saved. I have now become so accustomed to the area that I know every little corner or “lungulungu” around the yard. Just last few days I was busily walking around the area just in front of the same electoral commission head office about to board car for lectures when I was confronted by a young guy of my age asking for direction to the same electoral commission office which I once also begged people for direction. Without hesitation I gave him the direction, reminiscing how I also fell into that same problem some years ago. This incidence taught me few things till this day which I will never forget and these are some of them;

Life Is Always Circular :Life is indeed circular as the way we treat people today will go along way to determine how people treat us tomorrow. If we treat them good and give them the hospitality they deserve, tomorrow when we find ourselves in any similar situation, we shall also be accredited with such hospitality.They say the people we meet when going are the same people we will meet when coming. and therefore whatever good we do to others is just like an investment which shall come with lot of interest in the nearest future. Just as somebody did help me, so was I also obligated to help someone else. Indeed what goes around comes around.

We Are Interconnected: All humans are interconnected in one way or the other. For a moment you will notice somebody needs your service or help ,just the next moment you will realize you also need his or her service. We are for each other. We play a better role in the life of each other. We cannot perfectly live an accomplished life on our own, we have to get connected to others. In my scenario, the guy helped mewhen I needed help only to realize few years later that I had to help someone too. The renowned physicist Nikola Tesla once said “We are all connected”.

It Pays To be kind: We should be reserved and make time for others. Kind enough to help others when they are in need. I could just imagine if that guy had not helped me that day, does it mean I would just return back home disappointed? Or If I had not helped the gentleman who also asked me of direction later on, what would have been his story of that day? Kindness pay. If you are kind enough to help someone, so shall somebody also help you.

Expect Nothing From Services Rendered To Others: When the gentleman helped me the day I was stranded, he did not demand from me any materialistic reward; he did it freely and so did I also to the guy I met later. I took nothing from him. The thank you or God bless you should be enough, we should expect nothing in return.We should help others wholeheartedly without the demand for an aftermath reward.

By: Richard Asumah Kwaku Tetteh

University Of Ghana, Legon

Youth Activist

Email: [email protected]