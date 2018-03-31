Ghanaians Lack Christ-like Humility--Palmer-Buckle

Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Accra Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Church has bemoaned the lack of sense of humble service amongst Ghanaians.

When humility, selfless service, self-sacrificing love and service, which Christ extolled in his teachings and in his exemplary life, were reflected in the daily lives of Christians, Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle said Ghana's success would be a model for the other developing countries.

Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: ''this is the only way that we serving our country in humility, selflessness, self-sacrificing, love and service, we will be able to help the President to bring about Ghana beyond Aid.

'If I look at our dear country Ghana at 61, what pains me is that people are not ready to make sacrifice for the good of the country, to sacrifice their interest.'', he said

Quoting Matthew Chapter 20 vs.28, Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle said: ''the son of man came not to be served but to serve and to give His life as a ransom for many'', hence Christians who formed the majority of the Ghanaian population must walk in this light.

He said in all endeavours, whether economically, politically, socially, culturally, the nation's interest must be placed above all other considerations, adding that Ghana needed humble service and servants who will sacrifice for the good of Ghana.

'If we will really follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, I believe Ghana after 61 would have been a better country'', he said.

He charged Christians to demonstrate Christ's behaviour in this Easter celebration to accelerate national progress and called on the leadership of political parties to put Ghana first and at heart and to encourage humble service in the country amongst civil servants, public servants, church leadership, traditional leadership and the private sector.

'I am distressed by this acrimonious relationship between the NPP and the NDC. Those who are supposed to be in the leadership of our country, fortunately or unfortunately they only are minority because if you put the two political parties together, those who do not belong to any political party or do not belong to any of these political groups, we are in the majority.

'And yet we allow the acrimonious relationship between the two political parties to dictate our sense of humility, service, selfless service, sacrificing love and service.

'How I wish the politicians, the leaders of these two political groups will put Ghana first, have Ghana at heart and how I wish all of them will encourage us to humble service of this country'', he said.

Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle also advised Christians to forgive one another and seek forgiveness from others during this Easter celebration to make it to the newness of life.