TB Awareness Programmes Extended To Funerals

The Janok Foundation, a community-based organisation in the Ablekuma Central District has extended its tuberculosis (TB) awareness to funerals for a larger coverage of the people.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said this was her innovative approach to disseminate information on TB to the people to keep them awake of the menace for early prevention.

She said it was the best way for sustainable behavioural change of unhealthy practices, such as sneezing and coughing without tissue or handkerchief to cover nose and mouth, which was unacceptable in society.

She said TB was carried by bacteria infection that spread through the air and not by a handshake and could be treated and cured if reported early at health facilities.

Madam Oku said there was the need for people to seek treatment whenever they experienced bad coughing that lasted longer than two weeks, pain in the chest and coughing up blood or sputum.

She urged people at social gatherings like churches, funerals, naming ceremonies, weddings, festivals, sporting activities and the rest to attach importance to TB awareness and interact with each other to find a way of minimising the spread of the disease.

She said this would complement the efforts of non-governmental and community-based organisations' effort at promoting good health practices among the citizenry.

Madam Oku said health promotion was a shared responsibility and urged community leaders and members to get involved in the awareness creation of TB and HIV so that the people would be healthy to lend their support in the total development of the area.