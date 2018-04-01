Central Region: Effutu Failed To Elect Presiding Member

The Effutu Municipal Assembly on Thursday failed to elect a presiding officer after the first round of voting.

Mr Joseph Sylvester Silver incumbent PM, Mr. Andrews Kankam Assembly Member for Abasaraba East, and Mr. Samuel Nana Asante Assembly Member for Kojo Beedu South were the main contestants, but Mr Asante before the polls stepped down.

The elections formed part of the First Ordinary meeting of the third session of the sixth assembly of Effutu municipal assembly and was necessitated by the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent Presiding Member.

Mr Silver the incumbent PM polled 15 votes out of the 27 members who were present while Mr. Kankam Assembly Member for Abasaraba East obtained 12 votes making it impossible for any of them to obtain the two-third of majority votes cast in an election conducted by Mr Dominic Agbanu, Awutu Senya East, and Director of Electoral Commission.

A motion was therefore tabled before the house for adjournment of the meeting to be reconstituted within 14 days, which the members accepted.

Mr Amed Ibrahim Ruthae, Effutu Municipal Coordinating Director who is also the Secretary to the Assembly said their inability to elect the Presiding member could affect the development programmes of the assembly and therefore appealed to them to prioritise the development of the area.

Mr. Silver in interview with the Ghana News Agency thanked the members for the trust they had in him, saying he would work hard to get elected to continue to use his rich expertise to lead them towards the total development of Effutuman.

Mr Kankam also hoped the Assembly would offer him the mandate to serve them by electing him into the position.

Mr John B. Ninson, the Municipal Chief Executive appealed to the members to bury their differences and elect a substantive Presiding Member during their next meeting to direct affairs of the Assembly.

GNA