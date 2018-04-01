Consumers Admonished To Buy Only Goods With New GRA Tax Stamp

Consumers have been encouraged to buy only products that had been embossed with the newly introduced Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) tax stamp.

Mr. Ningle J. Mornah, Lawra Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said it was by so doing that they would be helping the country to raise more revenue for development.

He was speaking at a joint tax education campaign held in Lawra, the municipal capital, by the Commission and the GRA.

It targeted faith-based organizations, traders, beauticians, tailors and artisans in the municipality.

The goal was to assist the people to have a better understanding of why they should honour their tax obligations.

Mr. Mornah pointed out that nation building was a collective responsibility and therefore all needed to accept to play their expected part - pay tax on income they were earning.

They should ensure voluntary compliance, he added.