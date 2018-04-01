CIKOD Promoting Sustainable Agriculture

The Centre for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development (CIKOD) has scaled up the effort at promoting good farming practices to protect the environment and raise food production.

As part of this it has held a three-day training workshop to expose people in the Lawra Municipality and the Nandom District to best agro-ecological practices.

This was under the Agro-Ecology in the Sahel Project, which is jointly being implemented by CIKOD, Feeding without Destroying (ANSD) in Burkina Faso and Groundswell International, with funding from Margaret A. Cargill Foundation.

It is targeting about 2,000 households in the two districts - to assist them to ensure sustainable agriculture.

Mr. Daniel Banuoku, a Deputy Director of CIKOD, underlined the need to encourage what he called 'farmer managed natural regeneration'.

That should be the way forward and this could be achieved through sensitization, education and training.

The project, he said, was meant to build the capacity of the communities - to be their own experts, to facilitate 'farmer-to-farmer' managed natural regeneration.

Mr. Banuoku said it would provide hands-on training and the skills required to build a critical mass of people to bring the desired change.

The participants included farmers, chiefs, teachers, and officials of the Food and Agriculture Ministry.