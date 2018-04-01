Victim Of Military Brutality Demands Justice

The young Artisan cum businessman, Gyimah Ibrahim from Damongo, the West Gonja District of Northern Ghana who was severely brutalized by some armed military officers is crying for justice.

The civilian who was manhandled and extorted by three armed military men believes little is being done to prosecute the case after the arrest of the military men who fell from grace.

It has been a month since the arrest of the military officers involved in the act and Gyimah Ibrahim laments the fact that the Northern Regional Police Command is doing little to prosecute the said officers.

According to him, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Suppretendant Kusi Appiah on the 22nd February 2018, invited him and the West Gonja District Crime Officer, Chief Inspector S. S. Gbeve to the Regional Police Headquarters to identify the culprits for onward interrogation.

Superintendant Kusi Appiah according to him, has since not shown much interest in pursuing the case further.And that he keeps on giving him stories and only trying to justify that he Gyimah Ibrahim is not an armed robber as perceived by the soldiers.

Gyimah Ibrahim maintains Suppretendant Kusi should stop defending him and process the officers for court since "Justice delayed is Justice denied."

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the military men that fateful day in an interview with a Damongo based local radio station PAD FM,Mr. Ibrahim who felt traumatised feared the military were not out to protect the citizenry.He wondered why after taking money they set him free without carrying out any investigation as they initially insisted.

All he prays for now is for justice to be served in this case to serve as a deterrent to others.

" I am disappointed with the way the Police is handling the case.I am afraid they don't want to pursue the case. They are trying to kill the case. First, the charge was robbery and now am told it is extortion and assault and as I speak, I don't even know how far they have gone with the case and anytime I call the crime officer it is always stories" lamented the disappointed Artisan.

Chief Inspector S.S. Gbeve of the Damongo Police Command who is handling the case at the District level on his part said, he as a District officer has done all that he needed to do as far as the case was concerned.

He said he is also at a lost at the moment since he has not heard anything from the regional officer for over a month regarding Gyimah's case and so he can't tell the date set aside for the commencement of the case.

The three officers have been charged with armed robbery, assault and extortion.