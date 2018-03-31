Serious Advice And Warning To The Teeming False Prophets In Ghana

I wonder why in Ghana people claiming to be prophets and priests are emerging from nowhere like vermin to proclaim dreams they have had as supposedly coming from God or the oracles of God on daily basis with frenzy. Most of these prophets have become doomsayers all with the intent to inculcate fear into their hearers to be able to exploit or fleece them to the hilt.

To such prophets and priests, I have a biblical word of advice and warning for them. For what they stand to gain, they tell lies to lead people astray. They put fear into those craving to know the word of God, follow Jesus Christ to seek salvation with the hope of entering into a better life after death, thus, ascending into heaven.

To live affluent lives at the ignorance and expense of many a Ghanaian with the difficulty of reading and understanding the bible and discerning the word of God when told by the prophet or the priest, they are leading many astray through proclamations of falsehoods but attributed to coming from God.

It is possible that not all of the prophets are fake with their prophecies being false, but from the way they are competing among themselves to pronounce revelations from God in a disgusting competitive manner just to woo people to their churches with the main, but undisclosed reason to exploit them to enrich themselves, one is obliged to put all of them in the same basket.

To such prophets, priests and those following them, let them read Jeremiah 23:25-40 which I happened to miraculously come across when I decided to read a passage from the bible randomly this morning, 31 March 2018.

It says, and I shall reproduce a few verses while anyone interested in knowing the whole story must please reach out for their bible, internet tablets or computers if they have any handy to read the entire quoted verses as indicated above.

The reason for me always reproducing in verbatim certain bible passages is simply that, some readers may either not have a bible handy or may feel too lazy to go and read such bible quotations hence my desire to copy and paste them into my writing to avoid the situation of readers not getting to know exactly what I mean.

25 I have heard what the prophets said, that prophesy lies in my name, saying, I have dreamed, I have dreamed.

26 How long shall this be in the heart of the prophets that prophesy lies? Yea, they are prophets of the deceit of their own heart;

27 Which think to cause my people to forget my name by their dreams which they tell every man to his neighbour, as their fathers have forgotten my name for Baal.

28 The prophet that hath a dream, let him tell a dream; and he that hath my word, let him speak my word faithfully. What is the chaff to the wheat? saith the Lord.

29 Is not my word like as a fire? saith the Lord; and like a hammer that breaketh the rock in pieces?

30 Therefore, behold, I am against the prophets, saith the Lord, that steal my words everyone from his neighbour.

31 Behold, I am against the prophets, saith the Lord, that use their tongues, and say, He saith.

32 Behold, I am against them that prophesy false dreams, saith the Lord, and do tell them, and cause my people to err by their lies, and by their lightness; yet I sent them not, nor commanded them: therefore they shall not profit this people at all, saith the Lord.

33 And when this people, or the prophet, or a priest, shall ask thee, saying, what is the burden of the Lord? Thou shalt then say unto them, what burden? I will even forsake you, saith the Lord.

34 And as for the prophet, and the priest, and the people that shall say, the burden of the Lord, I will even punish that man and his house.

I verses are self-explanatory and let whoever is willing to understand the truth and know the word of God take a cue from this publication. Most of present day Ghana prophets, priests and whatever they call themselves are fake. However, they may be a few genuine ones among them. You shall know the genuine ones by their fruits.

All the prophets and priests living in opulence but still require their church members living in abject penury to continue to pay tithes, offertory etc. and ask for various sums of money or payments before they pray for people are all fake, according to the best of my knowledge and estimation.

The miracle and prosperity-preaching pastors who seldom or never preach salvation are mostly fake. However, as Ghanaians want to be rich overnight hence taking after “Sakawa” and all sorts of means of acquiring “quick buck” at the crack of the fingers, they follow such prophets and pastors like army ants. This is just too sad and unfortunate. No wonder for lack of knowledge, Ghanaians perish.

The fight to set Ghanaians free from all forms of corruption through education continues unabated.

Rockson Adofo