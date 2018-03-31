Death Trap At Adabraka

Adabraka is a city located in the heart of Accra within the Accra Metropolitan District.It is seen to be one of the busiest cities in Accra because of it’s proximity to the central business centres like Makola, Tudu and Kantamanto.It is also surrounded by some of the busiest cities and towns like Kaneshie, New Town and OSU. Being the city most close to the center of Accra and closest to the business areas clearly reveal how populated it is; full of pedestrians, men and women,children and business officials, both government and nongovernment workers, sport personalities and students.

The streets are always seen full of both private and commercial vehicles running to and fro Accra. It houses major head offices and branches of companies, government departments, universities, business ventures, religious institutions and entertainment centres. A lot of these personalities who work in these institutions and departments, as well as businessmen and women, preferred accommodation around the Adabraka vicinity because of its location.

It is a beautiful city to live in.In the night, the street lights gleam charmingly to compete with the hanging stars.In fact to claim to live or have lived in Accra without having a communion with Adabraka is not knowing Accra.It is indeed a city worth living in.Despite its undisputable bloom and blossom,it is still faced with its own problems,one of which I will be unveiling in this exposition.

I have being living in Adabraka since the past three years and there is this problem which remains persistent throughout my years of stay. Less than a kilometer distance from the direction of Circle to Accra,before Glico,there is a fuel filling station that belongs to the company of Total and just directly opposite the filling station is a huge aged Nim tree on the verge of falling off any moment from now as I write,should there be any great windstorm or heavy downpour to trigger the disastrous effect.

This aged tree is seen to have stretched and swayed its branches across the road near it as though it would fall off now.Its root is seen even from a distance unearthing from the ground.Perhaps as a matter of age,the earth that support the root has gradually been washed away rendering the venerable tree bare and vulnerable to its fall.

Should this tree fall off at the wrong time,I bet Ghana will witness one of the devastating accidents in history. I wonder why the appropriate authorities are not doing anything about it. Sometimes I wonder if the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has not seen the danger this tree pose to residents and passing vehicles. I wonder if the National Disaster Management Organization has not seen this threat to have it rectify by now. Since the main road heading from Circle to Accra is a busy one, I wonder what would happen when this tree suddenly fall.

Any time I walk around that area, mere sight of the tree makes lot of thought run through my mind; what if all of a sudden as I passes the tree just fall on me? What if on a Monday morning,which we all know the roads get busy because workers who resides outside Accra speedily drive to their workplaces to beat the clock.

After a long stay in traffic waiting for the green light, we all know how drivers speed up whenever they get off a traffic,what if just after the traffic this tree fall,will it cause a chain of accident?

What if this tree fall across the road suddenly on some passing vehicles? What if one car crash into the other, then another and another? What will happen? What will be the news of the day? How many people are we going to lose? Can we count the atrocities nor account for the devastation of properties? Definitely not.

Sometimes it is very soul-troubling to be conceived of such thoughts as it goes against my faith to think in such mannerism, nonetheless, it is very necessary to know the realities.

We have had a lot of scenarios in Ghana where trees extended into roads and on buildings and into waterfalls.

Being a student of the University of Ghana, I witnessed one of these kind of disasters when a huge tree fell across a main road on campus, falling onto a parked car in August 2016.It so fortunate that there was nobody in the car by then. Also, there was another one which occurred in October 2017 on the road from East Legon to Shiashie, just around KFC, where a very huge tree fell off unto a vehicle.Kintampo waterfall disaster was also caused by a fallen tree.For this reason the issue of a falling tree in Adabraka must be taken seriously.

One thing that baffles me at the sight of this falling tree and the prospect of disaster it poses should it suddenly fall,is the people who sits under it.There is a lottery kiosk and another wooden shop with owners busily working to make ends meet right under this falling tree.I wonder if these workers do not see what I see.Maybe I will understand because of where I come from as man must make ends meet by himself even if by hook or crook.But in a real sense,it is too dangerous than anyone sitting under it.

I, therefore, call upon the appropriate authorities like the AMA and NADMO to quickly without delay get to the scene and see how best they could solve this problem. Perhaps the tree could be cut down and uprooted for a seedling planted and watered to grow in place of this falling one since we all know the role trees play when situated along our roads; their importance are countless.

I trust the aforementioned authorities will work for hand in hand to rectify this looming disaster and bring peace to the locality where we will walk freely without fear of disaster and businesses flourishing under healthy trees in Adabraka!

By: Richard Asumah Kwaku Tetteh

University Of Ghana,Legon

Youth Activist