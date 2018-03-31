Let’s Sacrifice For One Another As We Celebrate Easter – Nana Addo Tells Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians particularly, Christians to love, serve and sacrifice to one another as Christians in the country join their counterparts in the world to commemorate Easter, Christians festival marking the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message to Ghanaians, he said: “I send best wishes to all Ghanaians and to all Christians across the country who are celebrating Easter, the Christians festival marking the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ”.

“For me and for many Christians, Easter continues to be the most important period of the year because it is the basis of Christian faith”.

“We will remember the love of God that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting love. It is also a time that we commit ourselves to follow him ‘to love, serve and sacrifice for one another’ just us he did for all of us,” Nana Addo admonished.

He noted that Easter is the basis of the Christian faith; it reminds us of our responsibilities to God.

President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to use the Easter celebration to renew and strengthen their faith.

“The festivities should be a time of renewed hope in the midst of the numerous challenges and economic difficulties confronting our country. Easter is the testimony of the possibility for a new life of hope. Thus, let us renew and strengthen our faith in God and continue to pray for a free and prosperous future for Ghana.

...I am confident that we can transform our nation and use all the blessings that the Almighty has bestowed on us to bring wealth to all our people if we work at it." Nana Addo stated.

According to him, his government is committed to rule of respect for human rights.”