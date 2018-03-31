modernghana logo

45 minutes ago | NPP News

Stephen Ayesu Ntim Wishes All Christians And Ghanaians A Memorable Easter

Kwabena Frimpong
As Christians Celebrate Easter which marks the death and resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ* from Friday 30th March, 2018 to Monday 2nd April,2018, I would like to use this medium to wish all Christians in Ghana and the world at large, a happy and peaceful easter celebration.

Easter in the Christian calendar is *meant to* commemorate the *ultimate sacrifice* of Christ to offer his life for us and his resurrection on the third day.

Again, this special occasion is a holy time *for the cleansing of our sins; through* the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty God *accepts our prayers and generously imbues us* with good health and prosperity.

I hereby plead with all Drivers conveying Easter celebrants *to do so meticulously -- in order to avoid any undesirable news. Let us commemorate this wonderful occasion in *careful moderation* ; *while we spend quality time with our loved ones. Furthermore, with that in mind, let us also show kindness to others in our sphere of contact -- as such acts remain priceless.

May we be edified for the greater task ahead; *and collectively, continually contribute our quota to building our dear nation Ghana after these* celebrations.

Have a Peaceful and joyous Easter.
MR STEPHEN AYESU NTIM
NPP, NATIONAL CHAIRMAN HOPEFUL
