Possible But Highly Unlikely For NPP To Lose Election 2020

I perfectly agree with Mr. Kofi Bentil, the Vice-President of the IMANI-Africa Think-Tank, that a quite remarkable chunk of the fortunes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general election hinges on how deftly and effectively President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo and his cabinet and the key operatives of his party handle controversial policy matters in the country. I, however, vehemently disagree that the recent arrest and brief detention of Mr. Koku Anyidoho by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the Kojo Tsikata-named and converted Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) is a major issue or headache for either Team Akufo-Addo or the country, at large, to expend sleepless nights over (See “NPP Could Lose 2020 Elections – Kofi Bentil” AsempaNews.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/30/18).

For starters, it would have constituted the very height of political impotence and incontrovertibly fed into the stereotypical myth, largely peddled by the cynical scofflaw operatives of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress, of Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party leaders’ being sitting-ducks of timorousness and gross administrative incompetence. To be certain, failure to arrest and promptly put the cuffs on the wrists of the Deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, as well as have him rigorously prosecuted, would rather have constituted a prime grist or recipe for disaster. It is no secret that Mr. Anyidoho, who has firmly established his notoriety as being pathologically haughty and disrespectful of the laws of our land for quite some time now, is descended from a family that has the unenviable record of destabilizing the Sovereignty and Integrity of Ghana. It goes without saying that the Awoonor-Rawlings-Tsikata Clan is the functional equivalent of Murder Incorporated, to wit, a gang of hardened thuggish Mafia type operatives who have significantly contributed to the scandalous breakdown in discipline and professionalism of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), as well as all our other major security agencies and establishments.

The victims of this unconscionable cabal of Anlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalists have included Supreme Judges and journalists. So, really, you could aptly attribute our very weak judicial system to the criminally predatory and extra-constitutional and subversive activities of the Awoonor-Rawlings-Tsikata Clan over the prolonged course of the past 40 years. That is a lot of troglodytic or negative political image and record to overcome in one election cycle or even two or three. The problem here, though, regards how effectively the communications operatives of the New Patriotic Party interpret and serve up the stark realities of the gross political depravity and abject irresponsibility behind the Ghana-US’ Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA), specifically, the 2015 secretive military pact that was signed by the Mahama-led ragtag posse of the National Democratic Congress with the United States of America, without the knowledge of Ghana’s top military brass and, even more significantly and disturbingly, without the knowledge and/or consent of the constitutionally elected representatives of Ghanaian citizenry. The Mahama Posse would follow the foregoing inexcusably criminal precedence (These are the words of the key NDC apparatchiks themselves)with the equally secretive signing of the GITMO-2 Pact to have two Saudi-born and Yemeni-fathered terrorism suspects settled in Ghana.

To have failed to promptly arrest, cuff and detain Mr. Anyidoho, for criminally and categorically threatening the life and person of President Akufo-Addo, and thereby ensuring that his dastardly attempt and publicly confessed intention of forcibly removing Ghana’s democratically elected President in the offing, through the systematically orchestrated or the engineering of an oxymoronic “civilian coup d’état,” would have constituted an institutionally suicidal move on the part of our national security agencies. Needless to say, the incitement of personal hatred against Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians of Akyem/Akan descent and the members and supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party, at large, is the sort of criminal political misbehavior that provoked the Rwandan Civil War which culminated in well documented acts of Genocide in which hundreds of thousands of people died, simply because of who they culturally and/or ethnically were or identified for being. If IMANI-Africa’s Mr. Kofi Bentil doubts the preceding observations, let him ask Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

You see, by and large, Ghanaians are much too smart or too acutely intelligent and sophisticated not to recognize the fact that prematurely and unwisely throwing out a progressively and phenomenally performing New Patriotic Party would mean, for example, the return to those dark Rawlings-Mills-Mahama days when the overproduction of functional illiterates and totally unemployable Ghanaian citizens was the vintage benchmark or overriding policy objective of the obnoxiously self-serving faux-socialist elitist leaders of the National Democratic Congress. But, of course, I am also in perfect agreement with IMANI-Africa’s Mr. Kofi Bentil that police brutality under any circumstances is unacceptable. Still, even more unacceptable is when we have highly positioned cabinet and presidential operatives like Dr. Edward Omane-Boamah, the former Mahama Communications Minister, and Mr. Stanislav X. Dogbe, the former Mahama Presidential Staffer, so-called, mercilessly rough up a journalist employed by the state broadcaster, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, without even being called in for a discussion over such a patent act of depravity by then-President Mahama over lunch, let alone sanction these criminal culprits.

I would, however, go out on a limb by observing that while, indeed, police brutality under any circumstances may be aptly deemed to be repulsive and totally objectionable, nevertheless, in the case of the active engagement of police personnel in quelling public or civil disorder, call it crowd control, it is all too natural to expect a little use of excessive force than may be desirably required, for the simple reason than our men and women in uniform are humans who may find themselves to be unreasonably tested under certain volatile situations, such as that which erupted in the wake of Mr. Anyidoho’s arrest. At the risk of sounding rather harsh and even unwisely pro-police use of force, nevertheless, I firmly believe that it was far better for the police to have acted in the manner in which it is widely reported to have acted than behave in the sort scandalous passivity that characterized the members of the GPS under the watch of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress’ regime, especially where factional clashes saw members of the erstwhile opposition New Patriotic Party remarkably outnumbered by supporters and sympathizers of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress. I vividly recall the case near the Electoral Commission headquarters in Accra where an NPP protester lost an eye.

Ultimately, it all boils down to how Ghanaians perceive the quality of their lives to have either improved or gotten worse that will determine the outcome of the 2020 general election, with all other things being equal, as it were.

